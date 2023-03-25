Watch: Ace Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Spotted Driving Nissan 1-Ton, Later Refutes Ownership

Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav has put an end to speculations that he was spotted driving around in his custom-built Nissan 1-ton. The ace batter took to his official social media handle to clarify that the vehicle, which had undergone complete restoration with a striking neon green paint job, was no longer his.

In a recent Instagram story, Yadav said, “Sorry guys. Not mine anymore. Don’t tag me when you see it." He also teased his fans, saying, “But, stay tuned for something crazy."

Yadav had earlier shared pictures of his new car on social media in February, calling it his new toy ‘Hulk’. However, the latest update suggests that the cricketer has parted ways with the vehicle.

The fully restored Nissan 1-Ton pickup truck has been named as ‘Hulk’ by the ace cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav. The fluorescent green vehicle has been garnering attention on the streets of Mumbai, where Yadav was spotted driving it. The Nissan 1-Ton was a popular choice in the 1960s for the Indian Army, known for its robust construction and durability. However, it was later replaced by lighter Mahindra Jeeps. Yadav’s 1-Ton has undergone a complete restoration, with attention given to the bodywork, glass panels, grille, and headlamp covers. The vehicle features rounded front and rear LED lights, off-road tires, and a striking neon green paint job, giving it an imposing road presence.

Yadav is not the only Indian cricketer to own a Nissan 1-Ton, as former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the first to acquire a similar vehicle in his hometown. Despite the popularity of the vehicle, it is often mistaken for a Jonga, another popular vehicle used by the Indian Army.

