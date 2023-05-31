Watch: Actor Ajay Devgn Adds the All-New BMW i7 to His Enviable Car Collection

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is renowned for his remarkable acting skills and a string of hit films under his belt. However, recently he has been capturing the spotlight for an entirely different reason.

It turns out that the iconic actor is not only passionate about his craft but also an avid automotive enthusiast with impeccable taste in cars. His collection has been growing steadily, and the latest addition to his garage is none other than the all-new BMW i7, the flagship electric sedan from the renowned German automaker.

In a video shared on YouTube by CS12 Vlogs, we get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn’s newest acquisition as it gracefully cruises through the city traffic. The Bollywood star opted for the exclusive Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic shade, a bespoke color handcrafted by BMW’s customization department known as BMW Individual.

The BMW i7 is an all-electric luxury sedan that symbolizes the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation. It stands as the crown jewel of BMW’s i-series electric lineup, boasting a sleek and futuristic design that seamlessly blends elegance with cutting-edge technology. With its low-slung grille, sloping roofline, distinctive blue accents, and the iconic “i" insignia, the i7 is a sight to behold.

Step inside the i7, and you’ll find an interior that mirrors the latest generation of BMW’s flagship 7 Series sedan. The curved screens of the infotainment system and instrument cluster dominate the cabin, measuring 14.9 inches and 12.3 inches, respectively. Powered by BMW’s state-of-the-art iDrive 8 operating system, the i7 also features a full-width light band and an awe-inspiring 31.3-inch, 8K “cinema" screen mounted on the roof that can be conveniently folded down. The rear doors are equipped with a 5.5-inch touchscreen panel that offers control over the infotainment system, temperature settings, and even the seats.

Under the hood, the BMW i7 harnesses the power of two electric motors, one on each axle, in the i7 xDrive 60 variant. This setup generates an impressive 544 bhp and 745 Nm of torque, delivering a thrilling driving experience. The i7 is equipped with a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery, enabling a remarkable range of 591 to 625 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. With a top speed of 239 km/h and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4.7 seconds, the i7 truly embodies BMW’s commitment to performance and efficiency.

Charging the electric marvel is a breeze, with the i7 supporting up to 195kW of DC power or up to 11kW of AC power. Utilizing the latter method, the i7’s batteries can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 34 minutes. An exciting feature of the i7 is its ability to offer both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, depending on the model, achieved through the utilization of one or two electric motors.

Priced at a noteworthy Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom), the BMW i7 finds itself in direct competition with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, which carries a price tag of Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). Additionally, the i7 rivals the Porsche Taycan, available in a price range of Rs 1.53 crore to Rs 2.34 crore (ex-showroom), and the Audi e-tron GT, priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom).

Besides the magnificent BMW i7, Ajay Devgn has recently acquired the brand-new Mercedes S 450 4MATIC, the flagship sedan from the esteemed German automaker. Powered by a commanding 3.0-litre inline-six engine, the S 450 4MATIC boasts an impressive 360 bhp of maximum power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. The “4MATIC" suffix signifies the inclusion of Mercedes-Benz’s renowned all-wheel-drive system. Coupled with a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox and assisted by an EQ boost mild-hybrid system for enhanced fuel efficiency, this luxury sedan ensures a remarkable driving experience.

In addition to his enviable collection of Mercedes-Benz marvels, Ajay Devgn also owns a captivating range of other coveted cars, including the mighty Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the prestigious Mercedes Maybach GLS600, the latest generation of the BMW 7-Series, the imposing BMW X7, the iconic Range Rover Vogue, the Audi Q7, the charismatic Mini Cooper, and the sleek Audi A5 Sportback.

Ajay Devgn’s passion for automobiles continues to inspire fans and car aficionados, making him an iconic figure not only in Bollywood but also in the automotive realm. With the addition of the BMW i7 to his remarkable collection, he further cements his status as a true connoisseur of luxury cars.