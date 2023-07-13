Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Watch: Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at HAL Airport in Bangalore, Turns Back in Air After Technical Glitch

Emergency landing at HAL Airport as plane develops technical glitch. Investigation underway. No casualties or major damage reported.

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 11:00 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Emergency Landing at HAL Airport in Bangalore
Emergency Landing at HAL Airport in Bangalore

In a dramatic turn of events, a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru.

The aircraft, identified as a Fly By wire Premier 1A bearing the registration VT-KBN, was operating on the crucial “HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL" sector when it experienced a nerve-racking malfunction. As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the nose landing gear of the plane failed to retract after take-off, plunging the pilots into a high-stakes situation.

This situation, commonly known as ‘Airturnback,’ occurs when an aircraft returns to the departure aerodrome unexpectedly due to emergencies or abnormal conditions encountered during or shortly after take-off.

Fortunately, the plane was carrying only two pilots, and there were no passengers on board. This factor likely played a crucial role in averting a potential disaster. The aviation regulator is currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the technical glitch. As of now, no official reason has been released.

The DGCA issued a statement regarding the incident, stating, “A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector ‘HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL’ was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn’t be retracted after take-off."

While authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, an official reason for the glitch has not been disclosed as of yet. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the inherent risks associated with air travel, emphasizing the critical role played by well-trained pilots in ensuring passenger safety.

    • This incident follows another recent emergency landing in Karnataka. Last month, a trainer aircraft operated by the renowned ‘Redbird Flight Training Academy’ was forced to land on agricultural land in the Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district. The aircraft encountered technical issues shortly after taking off from a domestic airport, compelling the pilot to inform the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and make an emergency landing on a farmland.

    As aviation experts and authorities delve into the details of these occurrences, the incident serves as a stark reminder that rigorous maintenance procedures and stringent safety protocols are vital for the seamless operation of the aviation industry.

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 11:00 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 11:00 IST
