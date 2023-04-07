Salman Khan Buys Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV Amidst Death Threats from Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan has recently added the gigantic Nissan Patrol SUV in a bulletproof avatar to his garage. Khan has been receiving several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang of late and hence, he has decided to enhance his safety cover by purchasing the bulletproof Nissan Patrol. The ace Bollywood superstar was recently spotted traveling in the mammoth bulletproof SUV on the the streets of Mumbai.

Why Salman Khan Chose Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV?

Nissan Patrol is the brand’s flagship and most expensive SUV which is sold in several international markets. However, it is not on sale in India yet. The Patrol SUV is mostly used by the rich and influential people in Gulf countries in order to stay protected from external threats while on the move. It is believed that Salman has imported this SUV from abroad after the continuous threats he has been receiving from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV might boast of VR9 or VR10 protection level.

Nissan Patrol SUV Engine Specs

Salman Khan’s Nissan Patrol SUV is powered by a massive 5.6L V8 petrol motor which dishes out top power of 405 bhp and peak torque of 560 Nm. The engine is linked to a 7-speed automatic transmission while power being distributed to the wheels via a 4×4 drive system.

Nissan Patrol SUV History

Nissan Patrol came into existence around 70 years back in 1951. Presently, it is sold in its sixth-generation which underwent a subtle makeover in late 2019. The SUV measures more than 5.1 meters in length while it comes with 3-rows of seating.

