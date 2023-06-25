WATCH: First Electric Air Taxi Successfully Completes Test Flight in Saudi Arabia

In a major feat, Saudi Arabia has successfully completed its first electric air taxi test flight, thus making another leap toward adopting commercial eVTOL operation in NEOM and beyond. As officially announced by NEOM, the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) was completed after a week-long trail run in the futurist smart city, being built in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Province.

Notably, this was for the first time when the eVTOL aircraft had received a special flight authorisation, following which he carried out the test flights. While the test campaign lasted for over a week, it was built on 18 months of collaboration between NEOM, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and Volocopter.

Both NEOM and Volocopter have been sharing a joint vision to create a better future through mobility, which reflects NEOM’s ambition to revolutionise and transform people’s lives. “Celebrating the first ever #eVTOL aircraft test flight in Saudi Arabia and marking a milestone in the creation of our innovative transportation system in #NEOM," the official post read.