Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Watch: Honda Teases Upcoming Scooter, Hinting at 125cc Dio Variant

Watch: Honda Teases Upcoming Scooter, Hinting at 125cc Dio Variant

Honda teases the launch of an upcoming scooter, possibly a 125cc variant of the popular Dio model, targeting the sporty 125cc scooter market.

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 18:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Honda Teases Upcoming Sporty 125cc Scooter. (Photo: Honda).
Honda Teases Upcoming Sporty 125cc Scooter. (Photo: Honda).

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has created a stir among two-wheeler enthusiasts with the release of captivating teaser videos showcasing their upcoming product.

A close inspection of the scooter reveals striking similarities between the headlamp and body panels of the teaser model and the current Honda Dio. However, Honda has recently introduced the H-Smart version of the Dio, suggesting that this upcoming scooter may offer a fresh and distinct experience.

Advertisement

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/07/v7-1.mp4

With the resounding success of sporty 125cc scooters like the TVS Ntorq 125 and the Suzuki Avenis, Honda seems keen on claiming its share of this lucrative market segment. The Dio has always been positioned as Honda’s fun and youthful offering, and expanding it to a 125cc variant could be a winning move for the brand.

Honda currently offers two 125cc scooters, namely the Activa 125 and the Grazia. Both models are equipped with the same 124cc engine, delivering approximately 8.2hp and 10.4Nm of torque. However, these power figures fall slightly behind those of the TVS Ntorq. It remains to be seen whether Honda will extract more power from the engine to enhance the performance of its upcoming scooter.

The second teaser released by Honda includes an intriguing soundtrack that unveils some notable features. The audio clearly captures the presence of a silent start system, followed by a deeper exhaust note that deviates from the typical sound associated with Honda scooters. The distinct whine of a CVT transmission is also audible, confirming that the teased product will indeed be an automatic scooter.

Advertisement

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/07/teaser-2-hmsi-new-model.mp4

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Enthusiasts and prospective buyers eagerly await the official unveiling of this sporty 125cc scooter from Honda. With unique features and a reputation for quality and reliability, Honda aims to make a splash in the competitive two-wheeler market. Stay tuned for more updates as Honda reveals further details about this highly anticipated release.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 17:55 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 18:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App