Watch: Kerala Man Receives His Beloved Hindustan Ambassador as a Gift From His Sons

In a heartwarming incident that has captured the attention of netizens, Achyuthan Nair, an 84-year-old man from Thrissur district, received a truly remarkable surprise that left him overwhelmed with emotions.

Nair’s sons, Sujith and Ajith, decided to gift him his beloved Hindustan Ambassador, a car that held immense sentimental value for their father. This gesture has touched the hearts of people across the nation. He drove this very car approximately five decades ago, creating cherished memories for himself and his family.

The touching story was recently shared by Manorama News on their YouTube channel, garnering widespread admiration. The video introduced viewers to Achyuthan Nair, who worked as a driver for a doctor back in 1970. During that time, owning a car was a rarity, and the Hindustan Ambassador was considered a symbol of prestige.

The Ambassador not only served as Nair’s mode of transportation but also became a vehicle of joy for his neighbors on special occasions. It held a special place in the hearts of Nair and his family, creating cherished memories that lasted for generations.

However, as time passed, the car’s original owner, the doctor, passed away, and his family settled abroad. Meanwhile, Nair’s sons ventured into their own entrepreneurial endeavors. However, Sujith had considered repurchasing the Ambassador from its current owner earlier, but the price of around Rs 40,000 was beyond their means at the time.

It was recently when Nair began reminiscing about his beloved car, and this prompted his sons to embark on a mission to locate it. After conducting extensive research and putting in immense effort, they finally managed to trace the current owner of the car. Deeply moved by the story behind the vehicle, the owner happily agreed to sell it back to the family, setting the stage for an unforgettable surprise for their father.

The previous owners had taken good care of the car, with the only noticeable change being the paint. Additionally, one of the owners had replaced the engine of the car. The car’s original black colour had been transformed into a charming aqua teal shade, perfectly complementing its retro and classic appearance.

Upon purchasing the car, the sons embarked on a journey from Mavelikkara, driving the Ambassador all the way to Thrissur.