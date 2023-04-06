Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Scores Just 2 Stars in Global NCAP Tests, Safety Compromised?

Global NCAP has conducted crash tests on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the results are quite underwhelming. The popular hatchback has bagged only 2 stars for adult crash rating and 0 stars for child occupant protection. Maruti Suzuki made improvements in the restraint systems of its cars after Wagon R had fared poorly in the Global NCAP crash test in 2019. But despite being equipped with dual front airbags, seat belt pretensioners and front seat belt reminders as standard, the Alto K10 has not fared well in the latest crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 scored 21.67 points out of 34 points in adult occupant protection. The hatchback scored 12.4 points in the side movable deformable barrier test and 8.2 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test.

Global NCAP has tweeted the results of the crash test on its official handle.

According to the Global NCAP crash results, the Alto K10 offered good protection to the head and neck of the driver and the front co-passenger in the frontal impact test. However, protection for the chest was marginal for both.

Although the Alto K10’s structure is marked as stable, the car showed weak protection to the chest in case of a side impact.

The Alto K10 is Maruti Suzuki’s most popular hatchback in India. The third-gen hatch is larger than its previous iteration as it gets completely new exterior and interior. The exterior design now looks more in line with the Celerio. The third-gen Alto K10, launched in August 2022, is based on Maruti’s Heartect platform.

The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that generates 67 bhp and 89 Nm. This powerplant is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

