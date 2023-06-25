Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Watch: Mercedes-Benz Gets Stuck on Waterlogged Road, Ola S1 Pro Wades Through Effortlessly

When the video went viral on the internet, social media users slammed the Mercedes-Benz over the incident.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 13:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Mercedes-Benz Gets Stuck on Waterlogged Road (File photo)

A viral video is doing rounds on all the social media platforms, especially on Twitter, where a luxury car Mercedes-Benz B-Class worth more than Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), was seen getting stuck on a waterlogged road. While an electric scooter Ola S1 Pro made its way easily through the same route. However, it is not confirmed from where the clip has been generated. But, it is grabbing all the attention on the internet.

A Social media user named H S Shekhawat shared the whole incident on Twitter. While sharing the clip, he also captioned his post, saying this is what happens with Ola…When Mercedes stops but Ola keeps going.

Watch Mercedes-Benz B-Class Viral Video in Waterlogged Road

In the video, it can be seen that a white colour Mercedes-Benz B-Class parked on the roadside as it was struggling to come out from a waterlogged road. As the clip moves further, it shows an Ola one of the hot-selling products Ola S1 Pro crossed the whole path in just a blink of an eye.

The video also showed onlookers cheering for the EV, while indirectly making fun of the luxury car.

How Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter made its way on a waterlogged road so easily?

The majority of internal combustion engine-powered cars are more vulnerable to water infiltration attacks through various open holes including exhaust pipes. Hence, most of the ICE vehicles usually avoid going inside the water. On the other hand, EVs scooters like the Ola S1 Pro comes with IP67 certified battery, and do not feature any exhaust pipes that eliminate the risk of water going inside the unit.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 13:36 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 13:58 IST
