WATCH: Ola S1 Air E-Scooter Deliveries Set to Begin in July: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

In a recent tweet, Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal confirmed that deliveries of the highly anticipated Ola S1 Air electric scooter will begin in July. He further shared an exciting tester video of Ola S1 Air.

The video features the making of Ola S1 Air, right from the design process to the manufacturing in the plant. The voiceover in the video claimed that the upcoming electric scooter has everything that customers need and nothing that they don’t, describing it as a “joy to ride".

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter was launched in India in February this year, at a starting price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter comes with the same 8.5 kW motor with a range of 91 km on a single charge. The battery can be juiced up in four hours with a home charger.

The S1 Air is offered in 11 colour options-Gerua, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Anthracite Grey, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint.

At 115kg, the S1 Air is the lightest scooter in the S1 portfolio.

“The uptick in EVs has been quick once world-class alternatives to ICE vehicles were made available for Indian customers. With the dominance of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the premium scooter segment, India is already one of the biggest EV markets in the world. The expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points will encourage more customers to permanently switch to EVs. If 2022 was the beginning of the end for the ICE Age, 2023 will alter the course of the 2W industry in India," Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, had said at the time of the launch.