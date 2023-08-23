Watch: R. Madhavan's Jaw-Dropping Superbike Collection Takes The Internet By Storm

In a revelation that has left fans in awe, renowned actor R. Madhavan has showcased not only his acting prowess but also his passion for superbikes.

The multi-talented actor, who is renowned for his flawless performances, has recently taken the online community by storm with his incredible collection of two-wheeled wonders.

A recent Instagram post, jointly shared by the acclaimed director of photography Aravind Kamalanathan and Madhavan himself, has unveiled a side of the actor that many might not have known – his deep-rooted love for high-performance bikes. The shared video captures Madhavan navigating an array of impressive motorcycles in a parking space, each more remarkable than the last.

The video shows Madhavan’s remarkable array of superbikes, each more exhilarating than the last. Among the standouts are the Yamaha V Max, boasting a ferocious 1700cc V4 197 bhp engine, the Indian Roadmaster with an impressive 1811cc Twin 100 bhp engine, the cutting-edge Honda Gold Wing 2022 with a 1833 cc six-cylinder automatic DCT engine, and the awe-inspiring Triumph Rocket 3 R 2500cc Chrome edition.