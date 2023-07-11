Watch: Rahul Gandhi Shares Real Story Behind Not Riding His KTM 390 At Delhi's Biggest Bike Market

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been grabbing all the headlines lately, majorly credit goes to his iconic Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. But, apart from being a political leader, only a few know that he has a soft corner for bikes, which makes him a complete petrolhead, just like us.

Recently, he shared a video across his official social media platforms, having a candid chat with bike mechanics at Asia’s biggest bike market in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

While sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, Gandhi wrote in Hindi that reads India’s true progress is in the prosperity and happiness of workers of all professions. He also requested viewers to watch the full video of his conversation with these ‘Super Mechanics’ on his YouTube channel.

Watch viral video of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi’s Karol Bagh bike market

In the video, Gandhi was seen informing some people around him how his security does not allow him to ride his KTM 390. He told the locals that whenever he tries to ride his motorcycle, people from the security waste no time, and writes letters to the higher authorities.

The video starts with drone shots, where the narrow lanes of Karol Bagh were seen. As the clip moves further, Gandhi appears to enter those lanes, taking left-right centre turns on the road, and trying to hold a conversation with local mechanics while entering the market.

Rahul Gandhi in Karol Bagh, Delhi

One of the local shopkeepers was heard saying, Rahul Gandhi came by himself just to see how a poor yet talented mechanic lives his life. The video also showed Gandhi taking a screwdriver in his hands, and trying to service a black coloure Hero bike.