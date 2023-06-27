Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Watch: Range Rover Evoque Turns Into Fireball After Short Circuit in Bonnet

Watch: Range Rover Evoque Turns Into Fireball After Short Circuit in Bonnet

It has been reported that the incident took place in a moving SUV, which forced it to stop in middle of busy road.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Range Rover Evoque caught fire (File photo) Range Rover Evoque caught fire (File photo)

A shocking incident come into the limelight, where a high-performance car Range Rover Evoque was seen catching fire in the middle of the road. It has been reported that the incident took place in a moving SUV, which forced it to stop on a busy road. However, it is not confirmed yet from where the clip has been generated.

An internet user named Suraj Travelling Guider shared the whole incident on YouTube in the form of a Short. The clip has garnered a decent amount of views in no time.

Take a look at Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fire Video

The clip starts with the red-colored Range Rover Evoque standing on a busy road, and the bonnet getting engulfed in the fire. Initially, the fire started coming out under the hood. Later, it spread all over the front profile of the vehicle. As the visual moves further, it shows passerby, who seems like are least bothered about the horrific scene. The visual also showed a policeman, who was seen maintaining a distance from the incident.

Why Rover Range Rover Evoque caught fire?

There are multiple reasons that can cause a fire in the car. In general, it usually happens when customers ditch an authorized service center, and take their car to the local workshop to install after-market accessories just to save some extra bucks.

The usage of cheap components and improper wiring by the unprofessional, it often leads to short circuits, which cause massive heat inside the cabin or bonnet that turns into a big fireball.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such incidents grabbed the headlines. Earlier, a similar incident was in Maharashtra, where a 32-year-old woman died after her Maruti Suzuki Swift caught fire.

