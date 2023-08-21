Trends :VistaraKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Watch: Restored 26-Year-Old Mercedes-Benz W124 Sedan Up For Sale At Just Rs 6.9 Lakh

The glitz and glamour of owning a luxury car at a fraction of the original cost have driven enthusiasts to seek out well-preserved, pre-loved treasures.

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 13:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Restored 26-Year-Old Mercedes-Benz W124 Sedan Up For Sale At Just Rs 6.9 Lakh. (Photo: Cartoq)
Restored 26-Year-Old Mercedes-Benz W124 Sedan Up For Sale At Just Rs 6.9 Lakh. (Photo: Cartoq)

In a stunning revelation that is sure to set the hearts of luxury car enthusiasts racing, Safari Cars, a renowned used car dealer from Kerala, has unveiled a video showcasing an automotive marvel that’s bound to take you on a nostalgia ride.

A meticulously restored 1997 Mercedes-Benz W124 E250 sedan is now available for purchase at an astonishingly modest price of Rs 6.9 lakh.

This 1997 W124 E250 sedan, with its iconic boxy design is more than just a car. It’s a symbol of automotive heritage. The video dig deep into the heart of this beauty, revealing how it underwent an exhaustive restoration process that would make any vintage car enthusiast swoon.

The video opens with a panoramic view of the magnificent exterior. The strong character lines, chrome-trimmed grille, and original bumpers exude a classic charm. The restoration process of this masterpiece is on display, as its previous owner carefully oversaw a thorough makeover, ensuring that this priceless jewel retains its original shine.

The cabin still exudes the elegance and splendour one would expect from a Mercedes-Benz, despite the fact that time has given it a soft shine. The owner’s commitment to authenticity is evident in the upholstery, which has been carefully restored to its former splendour. The centre console, which has a wooden finish with controls for the seats, headrests, and air conditioning, is a time portal that beckons with each touch.

    • The luxurious seats envelop passengers in unrivalled comfort, making the 26-year journey seem like a brief moment. This W124 has clearly undergone a rigorous restoration process, emerging from its cocoon like a phoenix from the ashes.

    For those who have a deep interest for the world of classic cars, Safari Cars has revealed that this exceptional 1997 diesel manual W124 sedan underwent a repair process that cost close to Rs 9 lakh, turning it into a work of art that defies the passage of time. The value of this classic masterpiece is encapsulated in its condition, its soul nurtured through the years.

    first published: August 21, 2023, 13:07 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 13:09 IST
