Watch: Restored 26-Year-Old Mercedes-Benz W124 Sedan Up For Sale At Just Rs 6.9 Lakh

In a stunning revelation that is sure to set the hearts of luxury car enthusiasts racing, Safari Cars, a renowned used car dealer from Kerala, has unveiled a video showcasing an automotive marvel that’s bound to take you on a nostalgia ride.

A meticulously restored 1997 Mercedes-Benz W124 E250 sedan is now available for purchase at an astonishingly modest price of Rs 6.9 lakh.

This 1997 W124 E250 sedan, with its iconic boxy design is more than just a car. It’s a symbol of automotive heritage. The video dig deep into the heart of this beauty, revealing how it underwent an exhaustive restoration process that would make any vintage car enthusiast swoon.

The video opens with a panoramic view of the magnificent exterior. The strong character lines, chrome-trimmed grille, and original bumpers exude a classic charm. The restoration process of this masterpiece is on display, as its previous owner carefully oversaw a thorough makeover, ensuring that this priceless jewel retains its original shine.

The cabin still exudes the elegance and splendour one would expect from a Mercedes-Benz, despite the fact that time has given it a soft shine. The owner’s commitment to authenticity is evident in the upholstery, which has been carefully restored to its former splendour. The centre console, which has a wooden finish with controls for the seats, headrests, and air conditioning, is a time portal that beckons with each touch.