Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Buys Range Rover Autobiography Worth Over Rs 4 Crore

The Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s life is no less than a dream. From spending quality time with himself in the most luxurious hotels overseas to driving supercars, a left-handed opening batsman from the Indian team has made it quite big in real life too. It has been reported that the cricketer loves to spend most of his time with his expensive cars. If one sneaks into his garage, they will find the world’s rarest supercars in it.

Recently, Dhawan became the talk of the town, not because of his performance on the field, but for his recent purchase. The report says that he recently bought a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography that comes at the starting price of Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom). He also posted a reel on his official Instagram handle, flaunting his brand-new luxury black-colored SUV.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan’s Reel in Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

However, it is not confirmed yet which model Dhawan has picked for himself.

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Engine

The high-performance SUV features a 2998 cc engine, which generates a max power of 345.98bhp at 4000-4000rpm and 700nm of peak torque at 1500-3000rpm. The unit is paired with Automatic transmission. The seven-seater can be purchased in 10 different colours, including Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Silicon Silver, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Charente Grey, Belgravia Green and Ostuni Pearl White.

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Features

Multi-function Steering Wheel, automatic dual climate control, cabin air purification, panoramic sunroof, engine start/stop button, multiple airbags, speed alert, voice command, parking sensor ABS with EBD, power windows, 13.1touchscreen infotainment system, which is supported by wireless Android, Apple, and Autocarplay. Apart from this, the car also has a rear seat entertainment option, and a heads-up display that allows the driver to monitor important information without looking at the digital instrumental cluster.