Watch: Sunny Leone Flaunts Her New Ride MG Gloster in Mumbai, Video Viral

Watch: Sunny Leone Flaunts Her New Ride MG Gloster in Mumbai, Video Viral

It is still not confirmed whether the actor owns MG Gloster or it was there to drop her off at the airport in Mumbai.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 11:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Leone (Photo: Carsforyou)

A popular Bollywood actor Sunny Leone often grabs the headlines for her acting skills, and amazing on-screen performance. Recently, she was seen posing in front of MG one of the luxury yet high-performance cars Gloster in Mumbai. However, it is still not confirmed whether the actor owns it or it was there to drop her off at the airport.

This is not the first time when she was seen with MG Gloster. Earlier, in 2022, Ek Paheli Leela actor was seen flaunting her white color MG Gloster ride at the Mumbai airport. It was then also unclear if the car belongs to her or not.

Take A Look At Viral Video of Sunny Leone In MG Gloster

Leone’s garage has been filled with a lot of performance-oriented cars including the BMW 7-Series, Audi A5, Maserati Ghibli, Maserati Quattroporte, and Mercedes GL 350D among others.

MG Gloster Price

MG Gloster has been launched at the starting price of Rs 38.01 for the entry-level model, and it goes up to Rs 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top 4X4 variant. Recently, the company launched the SUV’s black edition under the price tag of Rs 40.30 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model.

The SUV has been offered in two engine options. One comes with a 2-litre turbo that generates a max of 158bhp and 373.5Nm of peak torque. The other one comes with a 2-litre twin-turbo unit, which provides a max of 212 bhp and 478.5Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    • MG Gloster Features

    The company has filled the SUV with some exciting features including an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which provides extra safety to customers, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning system, Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Departure Warning, speed warning, parking sensor among others.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

