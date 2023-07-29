Watch: Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Brand New BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Worth Rs 60 Lakh

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is making waves once again, and this time it’s not just for his jaw-dropping stunts and killer dance moves on the silver screen.

The young and upcoming actor has taken his love for luxury wheels to the next level with a swanky new addition to his car collection – a stunning BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine!

The actor was spotted in a viral video shared by Moviez Adda on their Youtube channel, looking uber-cool as he stepped out of Pooja Films’ office and into his brand new ride.

Advertisement

The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine is a symbol of luxury and sophistication, offering top-notch features that match the star’s style quotient. From a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system to a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, this car boasts state-of-the-art technology. The plush leather seat upholstery, three-zone climate control, and multi-function steering wheel elevate the comfort to a whole new level. Not to forget the impressive voice-controlled climate settings – talk about cutting-edge!