Watch: TVS Apache RR 310 Teased Ahead of Official Launch, Check Details

As we reported earlier that the leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has been gearing up to launch a naked version of the Apache RR 310. Now, the company has confirmed itself, and dropped a small teaser on the internet, revealing some of the design elements and key features.

According to a media invitation, it seems like the company might introduce the bike in the Indian market on September 6. However, the company is to announce the official details about the same.

Upcoming TVS Apache RR 310 Design

Ahead of the official launch, a lot of details about the upcoming streetfighter version of the bike were already revealed as it has been spied on many times during the testing.

It is expected that the all-new Apache RR 310 might flaunt Draken’s concept-inspired tweaked geometric pattern, making the vehicle edgier and more appealing than ever. However, the motorcycle will carry its typical signature styling, allowing the customers to differentiate between the old and latest versions.

What’s New in Upcoming TVS Apache RR 310

Some leaked photos and visuals revealed that the upcoming 310cc segment bike likely to feature a muscular fuel tank with sharp cuts on it. Apart from this, customers can also expect the updated LED headlamp setup, some noticeable cosmetic changes, and a comfortable split seating arrangement, which is expected to be a bit more comfortable as compared ongoing version of RR 310.