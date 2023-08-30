Watch: Uber Completes 10 Glorious Years in India, Reshaping Mobility & Empowering Lives

Uber has completed 10 remarkable years in the country. The company has been providing commuters with a safe, trustworthy, and inexpensive mode of transportation since a decade.

Uber’s transformational journey began ten years ago when the first rider in India called for one on the busy streets of Bengaluru. This action quickly pushed the app to the top of the nation’s most popular platforms for both riders and drivers. In 125 locations around India, Uber now runs without a hitch, marking a significant turning point in the history of the business.

Uber India has released an enticing digital film to celebrate this major milestone. The film captures the charm that Uber has brought into the lives of millions of people, significantly transforming the mobility environment for the general public.

To celebrate this monumental achievement, let’s dive deep into the profound impact Uber has created into the Indian transportation business.

Uber’s Impact in Numbers in Last 10 Years

Over Rs 50,000 Crores Earned: Drivers have collectively earned a staggering Rs 50,000 Crores through the Uber platform since 2013.

Uber’s goal has always been to create opportunities through movement. Uber has been at the forefront of innovations aimed towards Indian customers during this transformative decade, successfully streamlining operations and leveraging technology to provide more value to all stakeholders.

Reflecting on Uber’s momentous ten-year milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, stated, “Uber has ingrained itself into India’s social fabric, and we take immense pride in our contribution to enhancing accessibility for riders while empowering millions of drivers with sustainable livelihoods over the past decade. With India’s dynamic demography and the burgeoning digital economy, the future resonates with excitement, and we are committed to propelling India towards its envisioned tech-led progress."

Moving on, Uber’s reach now includes more than 125 cities throughout India thereby bridging the gap between millions of people and quick, effective transportation.

The company’s journey in India has been marked by ground-breaking innovations, tailored to suit the unique preferences of Indian riders and drivers. Besides this, the company has further achieved seamless user experience through the introduction of cash payments, regional language support, and pioneering safety features.

Transforming Mobility Preferences: Key Consumer Trends