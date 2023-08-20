Watch: Ultraviolette to Launch New Motorcycle on Aug 21, Could Be New Variant of F77

The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ultraviolette Automotive is all set to introduce a new motorcycle in India. The brand has already confirmed that the launch will take place on August 21. Now, the company has shared a fresh teaser on multiple social media platforms, teasing customers with the upcoming product.

However, Ultraviolette did not share or reveal the bike or any specific details about the same in the teaser. But, some reports suggested that either it will be a new variant of the existing F77 or company will give the market a brand-new electric motorcycle, which will be equipped with off-road capabilities. Amid this, the company also trademarked the name X44, which gives a hint that the upcoming electric bike or scooter might be known under this name in the future.

Watch Teaser of Ultraviolette’s Upcoming Bike

The short teaser starts with a huge space station, landing on the moon, under which what looks like the company’s upcoming electric two-wheeler resting inside it.

However, the short clip did not reveal much, not even a single glimpse of the bike. But, the clip confirmed that the product will hit the market on August 21.

Ultraviolette F77 Price

Meanwhile, talking about the existing F77 model, it has been launched at a starting price of Rs 3.80 lahk (ex-showroom), while the top model goes up to Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three variants - Standard, Recon, and Limited. Apart from this, the company also introduced 77 units of limited edition models, which were sold out as soon as the booking started.