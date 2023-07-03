Watch: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Shows Off-Road Capabilities with CS Santosh

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spotted doing test runs on the Indian roads on multiple occasions. Recently, it was captured in a video posted by CS Santosh, a renowned National Supercross champion and Dakar Rally finisher, navigating the rugged terrains with ease.

The sheer power and agility of this mighty beast has taken the internet by storm, leaving bike enthusiasts in awe. In the video, Santosh can be seen effortlessly maneuvering the Himalayan 450, showcasing its agility and versatility. With jumps, slides, and motocross-like moves, the bike proves its mettle in challenging terrains.

Advertisement

One notable feature that stands out is the new USD front fork and monoshock suspension system, which appears to handle sizable jumps with ease. Additionally, the bike’s ability to slide around suggests ample power and the option to deactivate the rear ABS for enhanced control.

Besides this, there is another bike that can be seen in the video, featuring a high-mount Arrow exhaust, in stark contrast to the stubby end can on the Himalayan 450. This intriguing detail could be a teaser for an even more off-road-oriented variant of the Himalayan 450.

Advertisement

The standard version of the Himalayan 450 has been spotted undergoing rigorous testing on multiple occasions. With each sighting, the bike has shown remarkable progress, transitioning from early-stage prototypes to what appears to be a production-ready model. Considering the close resemblance of the bike in the video to a production-spec bike, it is highly likely that the Himalayan 450 will make its much-anticipated debut in the market within the next few months.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 450cc Motorcycle Spotted with Stylish Accessories, Watch Video