Watch: Veteran Actor Dharmendra Shares Glimpse of His 60 Year Old Fiat 1100

Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been ruling the entertainment industry for decades, credit goes to his acting skills and down-to-earth nature. But did you know that acting is not the first love of his life? Dharmendra also has a soft spot in his heart for cars. From vintage to performance-oriented cars, the actor has a great collection of four-wheelers. Recently, he showcased one of the first cars that he purchased in his initial struggling days.

While sharing a video of him with a 62-Year-Old well-maintained Fiat 1100 on Instagram, Chal Man Jeetva Jaiye 2 actor explained in the caption that he bought it in 1960 and since then, it holds a special place in his heart.

In a short video, posted on October 11, 2021, the veteran actor can be seen explaining how he purchased his first car Fiat 1100 for a sum of Rs 18,000 in 1960. Dharmendra said that he is taking care of the car nicely which is why it looks that good even now. He asked fans and followers to pray to him so that both can grow old together.

Know everything about Fiat 1100

The Fiat 1100 D was manufactured under license in India by Premier Automobiles Limited. It used to come with a 1089 cc, four-cylinder petrol engine, which then offers 36 Bhp of maximum power. The company has launched it with a 4-speed manual transmission. Later, the swanky Fiat 1100 started running on Mumbai’s roads and became the famous kaali peeli taxi.

when technology and the high-performance car started taking over the market in the late 90s, the company discontinued it in 2000. However, the car undoubtedly received a lot of love and appreciation from the customers back then.

