Which Train Is Better, Garib Rath Or Rajdhani Express? Check Out

The Ministry of Railways works for the development and modernisation of the Indian railway system. With this aim, in 2005, Indian Railways introduced Garib Rath, and in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express Trains. Apart from modernising, the main work of the railways is to make travelling affordable for Indians, irrespective of their economic status.

The Garib Rath, a basic air-conditioned train, was launched to offer discounted long-distance travel to passengers who could not afford AC tickets on other trains. In Garib Rath trains, the gap between seats and berths is smaller, the seats and berths are narrower and each coach has more seats and berths than in air-conditioned coaches in other trains because of low fares. These trains only offer three-tier seating arrangements. Unlike regular AC trains, the passengers are not given complimentary food or beds.

In fact, some Garib Rath trains like the H Nizamuddin Bandra Garib Rath, Chennai Garib Rath, Ranchi Garib Rath, etc., receive the same level of priority as Rajdhani trains. Garib Rath trains can travel at a maximum speed of 130 km/h which is on par with Rajdhanis and Durontos. The train’s inaugural trip began in Saharsa, Bihar, and ended in Amritsar, Punjab (Saharsa–Amritsar Garib Rath Express) in 2006.

Rajdhani Express, on the other hand, is a line of passenger trains run by Indian Railways that connects New Delhi, with the capitals or biggest cities of other states. These trains are regarded as the Indian Railways’ most prestigious trains and often receive the highest priority. They have complete air conditioning and during the trip, passengers can choose to eat (the cost of the food is included in the train fare).

These could include morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea and dinner, depending on the length and time of the trip. There are currently 24 Rajdhani Express train pairs linking New Delhi to significant cities around the nation. Compared to other express trains, these trains make fewer stops, and they only halt at well-known junctions.

