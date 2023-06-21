World Motorcycle Day 2023: Motorcyclists Share Their Unforgettable Memories and Experiences

The passion for riding a motorcycle runs deep within the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. It’s more than just a mode of transportation; it’s a way of life. The adrenaline-fueled rush, the sense of freedom, and the connection with the machine create an unparalleled experience that ignites a lifelong love affair with two wheels.

On this World Motorcycle Day 2023, here are three motorcyclists who share their stories and experience with us.

Anuj Vasistha

“When I am on my bike, I feel complete"

Anuj Vasistha, an experienced motorcyclist who finds his sense of completeness when he’s on his bike. With almost thirty years of riding experience, he prefers the peacefulness of solo night rides, away from bustling traffic. Beyond his love for motorcycles, he is also passionate about acting and voice acting, lending his voice to various projects, including dubbing for Amitabh Bachchan. His motorcycle journey began at the age of 16, leading him to Leh Ladakh in 1992. However, his most remarkable feat was a grueling 28-hour ride to Kedarnath in 2013, battling rain, floods, and chaos. He acquired the new Royal Enfield 500 Thunderbird at that time. Having explored geographical extremes, from the lowest point on Earth at the Dead Sea in Jordan to the highest point at Khardung La Pass, he continues his annual motorcycle journey from Delhi to Mumbai for the past four years. Furthermore, he plans to undertake the Spiti circuit once again.

Pratiksha Das

Pratiksha Das, a 24-year-old mechanical engineer from Mumbai, is gaining recognition for her impressive achievements in motorcycle and car racing. She breaks stereotypes as part of India’s first female bike racing team and as a driver of a BEST bus in Mumbai. Pratiksha’s love for motorcycles began at 12 years old and she pursued mechanical engineering to understand machines better. Recently, she became the first woman to complete the 30-day training program to drive BEST buses, earning an official license to drive heavy vehicles in India.

Pratiksha continuously defies stereotypes, displaying her skills as a female rider. She took on the challenging Himalayan Odyssey road trip through tough mountain ranges in Ladakh. With support from loved ones, she participated in the South Asian Odyssey, riding across Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore while proudly representing India.

Despite limited knowledge of professional bike racing initially, Pratiksha’s determination led her to compete in the Amby Valley Drag Race. Her impressive performance caught the attention of senior riders and secured her a spot in India’s first female bike racing team by TVS Racing. Winning several accolades, she became Mumbai’s first track racer and earned the nickname “Racer Chick." Pratiksha proudly holds two TVS Racing Championship trophies and the title of fastest female at the India Speed Week Drag Race.

Deepak Gupta

Deepak Gupta is an active member of the Group of Delhi Superbikers (G.O.D.S), engaging in thrilling biking adventures. With a collection of motorcycles including the Kawasaki Ninja 14R, Suzuki Hayabusa, Harley 750, KTM 390, Bajaj Dominar, and Royal Enfield Thunderbird, he also drive a BMW 530D, Tata Sumo Grande, Tata Nano, and Honda Accord. Having traveled over 14 lakh kilometers, he is always eager to explore the world.

Noteworthy journeys include a 5,000-kilometer ride from Delhi to Goa, Hampi, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Gwalior, and back on an Indian FTR 1200 in 10 days (December 2019), a 4,000-kilometer exploration of New Zealand on a BMW 800 GS (November 2019), and a 3,600-kilometer adventure from Delhi to Zanskar, Shinkula, Padung, Umbla Pass, and back on a Duke 390 in 7 days (September 2019).

Additional remarkable trips include a tree plantation drive in Nakuchiatal, covering 750 kilometers on a Duke 390 in 2 days (July 2019), a 3,200-kilometer journey to Leh on a Duke 390 in 12 days (June 2019), an 800-kilometer ride from Delhi to Landsdown and back on an Indian Roadmaster in 2 days (April 2019), and a 2,000-kilometer expedition from Delhi to Dharchula, Narayan Ashram, and back on an RE Interceptor in 5 days (April 2019).

In 2018, he achieved a significant milestone, covering 51,243 kilometers in 5 months on a Bajaj Dominar 400, traversing two continents and 15 countries during the Dominar Polar Odyssey—Arctic to Antarctica. Previous adventures included treks to the renowned Chadar Plateau, Doditaal Trek, Roopkund Trek, Junaargali Summit, Chopta, Tungnath, Chandrashila, and more (2017-2018).

Together with G.O.D.S, he embarked on an exciting trip through Italy, France, Switzerland, and Monte Carlo on a BMW 700 GS, focusing on logistical aspects for a team of 15 riders (2017). In 2016, he led a team across the majestic Himalayas, earning the title “Mountain Man." Other highlights include a journey through Western and Southern India on a Royal Enfield (2015) and a 60-day exploration of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark (2014). From 1989 to 2013, he extensively traveled throughout India, and in 1987-88, he embarked on a memorable ride to Bhutan, while 1985 saw me driving around Italy.