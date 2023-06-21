World Motorcycle Day 2023: Top 5 Bikes Launching in India Later This Year

The Motorbike Day is here! Every year, the day is celebrated worldwide on June 21 with full of excitement and enthusiasm. The day has been dedicated to all the petrolheads who have a soft corner for bikes, and also for the people who work in related sectors.

To mark the day, and contribute something from our end on the occasion, we have created a list of top bikes, which will hit the Indian roads later this year.

Here’s List of Top Bikes Launching This Year

Upcoming Next-Gen KTM 200 Duke

Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen (KTM), an Austrian bike manufacturer has been working on its next-gen 200 Duke model, which is expected to launch end of this year.

The reports revealed that the brand is all set to make some major changes in its upcoming high-performance bike in terms of features, cosmetic design, safety among other. However, the firm has not reacted or revealed any official details about the same as yet. It is expected that it will release the related information soon.

If launched, it will feature a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which will produce a max power of 24.6 bhp and 19.3 Nm. The unit might be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler

The top leading bike maker in India Bajaj-Triumph is in the news for the past few months, all credit goes to their upcoming scrambler bike in partnership, which will make its global debut on June 27 in London. And, the same will also be unveiled in India on July 5 in Pune.

As the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler’s official global unveil is just around the corner, the bike’s spy shots have already hooked interested customers over it. As per the leaked images, some of the important key features and information about the two-wheeler already has been revealed. The photos have suggested that it might share some of the design elements from Triumph’s Bonneville.

Talking about the specs, the scrambler is expected to come with a relaxed riding position, twin upturned exhaust pipes, upside-down forks, and a semi-digital instrument cluster, which will allow the rider to monitor some crucial information such as fuel capacity, RPM details, as gear postioning among other.

Upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210

The homegrown two-wheeler brand Hero MotoCorp is also set to drop a bomb in the market in the form of all new Karizma XMR 210. The much-anticipated model will be a successor to the 223cc Karizma ZMR, which was discontinued in 2015.

Customers can expect the launch of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210 somewhere around end of September or start of November. The bike is likely to be offered in an all-new liquid-cooled, 210cc single-cylinder engine option.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The country’s trusted brand Royal Enfield is also not behind in the race, and is ready to woo the customers from upcoming Himalayan 450. Currently, the testing of the off-roader is in full swing, and the global premiere is anticipated to take place before the year ends.

Hero-Harley Bike X440

Last, on this list, we have Harley Davidson X440, which has been created with a partnership with leading Indian bike manufacturer Hero Motorcorp. The two-wheeler already made its official appearance in the country, and is all set to launch on July 4, this year.