Yamaha R3 Unofficial Bookings Open At Select Dealerships In India

Indian dealerships have begun accepting bookings for the Yamaha R3, ahead of its official launch. Although Yamaha has not yet announced a booking date, selected dealerships are now accepting reservations for the upcoming model. According to Autocar, the dealerships are expected to start delivering the R3 by the end of July or early August. Customers can book the Yamaha R3 by paying a deposit of Rs 5,000 at select dealerships.

The Yamaha R3 was showcased along with the R7, MT-03, R1M, MT-07 and MT-09 models at a private event for dealerships earlier this month. The R3 will compete against the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Ninja 400 as well as KTM RC 390.

Powered by a smooth 321cc, twin-cylinder engine, the R3 gets an SD fork and linked monoshock suspension setup. The engine of the two-wheeler will make 42hp at 10,750rpm. The bike will go up to 29.5Nm at 9,000rpm. The R3 also includes a 298mm disc up front as well as 202mm unit at the rear for braking.

The R3 was last sold in India in 2019. The version showcased at the event this month seemed to be a 2023-spec model. It is likely that the Yamaha bike will be priced on the higher side of its segment as it will be a Complete Built Up (CBU) import. It is believed that India will be getting the EU-spec Yamaha R3s.

According to Autocar, there have been no updates on dealership bookings for the RM1, MT-07, MT-09 and R7 models.

Coming to the other two-wheelers showcased at the event, Yamaha’s R1M superbike gets a 200hp 998cc inline four-cylinder engine. The R1M can be differentiated from the standard R1, which was on sale in India a few years ago, by its Ohlins suspension and carbon-fibre body panels.

The Yamaha MT-07 is powered by a 689cc parallel-twin engine. The model is expected to compete against the Honda CB650R and the Kawasaki Z650. On the other hand, the MT-09 has an 890cc inline triple-cylinder engine with 117hp and 93Nm. The MT-09 will go up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple 765 and the Kawasaki Z900.

Yamaha’s MT-03 sports naked motorcycle is a more powerful version of the MT-15 variant currently on sale. The MT-03 shares some features with the R3. The models are expected to be launched in the coming months. There has been no official announcement regarding the timeframe of the launches.

