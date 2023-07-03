Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Yamaha R7 and R3 Spotted at MMRT in Chennai, Launch on Cards?

Yamaha R7 and R3 Spotted at MMRT in Chennai, Launch on Cards?

It has been reported that these bikes were on track for a TVC shoot. However, the brand has not revealed or shared any launch related details as yet.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 11:40 IST

Chennai, India

Yamaha R7 and R3 Spied at MMRT in Chennai (File photo)
Yamaha R7 and R3 Spied at MMRT in Chennai (File photo)

After a long period of silence in the mid-capacity sports motorcycle segment, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha seems all set to make a grand comeback in India with 689cc and 321cc bikes. Recently, the company’s feature-loaded bike R7 and R3 sports bikes have caught on camera at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) near Chennai, suggesting they might hit the Indian market soon.

It has been reported that these bikes were on track for a TVC shoot. However, the brand has not revealed or shared any related details as yet. Prior to this, Yamaha previously had displayed some of its finest bike collections at a private event dealer. The event was filled with a wide range of motorcycles including R7, R3, updated R15, and MT-15 among others.

Yamaha R7 Lauch

Advertisement

If launched, customers will be able to see the motorcycle in the 689cc engine option, which will generate a max 72 BHP and 63 Nm peak torque. The unit will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The bike is likely to come with dual-channel ABS, dual 298mm disc at the front and 245mm rear disc, USD front forks, rear mono-shock, 14L fuel tank and whatnot.

Once it will hit the Indian market, the sports bike will compete against Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R.

Yamaha R3 Launch

This one is likely to be powered by a 321cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which will produce a max output of 42 BHP and 29.5 Nm peak torque. Again, the displacement will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Yamaha R3 Features

    It has been reported that the R3 might come with a diamond frame chassis, featuring 37mm USD front forks with 130mm travel. Apart from this, customers can also expect dual-channel ABS, digital cluster, 14L fuel tank among mothers.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 11:40 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 11:40 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App