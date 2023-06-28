Yamaha RX All Set to Make a Comeback, Bigger Engine Could Debut

Remember the iconic Yamaha RX100? If yes, then, this news will definitely excite you. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer seems all set to bring 90s memories by bringing the RX model to India. However, the report says the bike will not come as a 100cc engine two-stroke. It might hit the market with higher displacement with major cosmetic updates.

Now, it seems like Yamaha finally understood the emotional attachment to the RX100 name, which is why the company took the decision to give the bike a modern avatar by introducing it in four-stroke under the same name.

Updated Yamaha RX Launch Date

Advertisement

While reacting to rumors, the company’s chairman Eishin Chihana revealed that the company will bring back to life its RX100 named plate. But, the launch is not planned for this, not even for next year. Seeing the current emission norms, he said the two-wheeler has been set for 2026 or beyond.

He pointed out that until the recipe is not mastered, the brand won’t introduce the pocket-rocket bike. He also said the current 155cc engine that comes in YZF-R15 and MT-15 is also not sufficient to match RX100’s performance.