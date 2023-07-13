Yamuna Bank Metro Station Entry and Exit Temporarily Closed Amid Rising Water Level

With the rise in the water level of Yamuna River, the Delhi Metro on Thursday said that the entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna bank metro station has been temporarily closed.

In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “Station Update. Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

The water level in Yamuna was recorded 208.46 metres at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.