Yohan Poonawalla'a Super Cars Collection Worth Over 100 Crore Leaves Internet In Shock

The multi-billionaire entrepreneur Yohan Poonawalla often grabs the headlines for his lavish lifestyle. From flying from a private jet to arriving for any business meetings in supercars worth crores, he never misses any chance to make his presence felt in the room. Recently, he used 2022 The Valley Run as an opportunity in Mumbai to showcase his impressive super luxury collection worth more than Rs 100 crore.

In order to flaunt his super expensive car collection and massive wealth, Poonawalla was spotted arriving in his Augusta Westland Leonardo aircraft at Maharashtra’s Aamby Valley airstrip in November 2022. A video of him also went viral on all the social media platforms, where the businessman was seen stepping out from his private helicopter to show off his super expensive cars collection, which then included Rolls Royce Phantom, multiple models Ferraris, Land Rovers, Bentley, and among others.

Let’s take a look at Yohan Poonawalla’s luxury car collection

Yohan Poonawalla often was spotted driving Ferrari’s fastest yet most expensive and rarest supercar named 458 Aperta, which was introduced at a starting price of more than Rs 3.4 crore. The company has manufactured only 499 units of sports cars worldwide. Aperta features a 4.5-liter V8 engine that allows the car to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.0 seconds and has a 199 mph (320 kph) maximum speed.

Apart from this, it seems like Poonawalla has a spot corner for Ferrar’s car as he owns most of the limited edition models. Earlier, it was reported that he purchased an entry-level convertible model of Ferrars lineup Portofino, which was launched in 2018 at the starting price of Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom). The model features a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 598 Bhp and a 760 Nm peak torque. The company claims that the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Poonawalla also owns the Berlinetta’s unique, which comes with a 6.3-liter V12 naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 730 Bhp and 690 Nm peak torque. The company has introduced the four-wheeler with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It flaunts a price tag of Rs 4.71 crore.

