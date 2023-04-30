Yulu Wynn Electric Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 55,555

Yulu has launched Wynn electric scooter at a limited-period introductory price of Rs 55,555 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The bookings for Yulu Wynn are open at a token payment of Rs 999 which is fully refundable. The company stated that the e-scooter will be sold at Rs 59,999 once the introductory period comes to an end.

Yulu Wynn will initially be sold in Bengaluru while more cities will be added soon. It is being showcased at multiple places for test rides which can be checked on the official website of the brand. The deliveries of the e-scootr will start from the mid of May. The customers can experience complete digital ownership through the Yulu app and on the website as well.

Yulu Wynn can be availed in two color schemes namely Scarlet Red & Moonlight White. The electric scooter features operating system with on-the-air (OTA) connectivity and it doesn’t require a driving licence and vehicle registration while people of all ages above 16 can take it for a ride. Yulu Wynn is manufactured by CTL, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu said, “Ever since we started out, we have been flooded with requests from our shared mobility users to buy our smart-sized EVs for personal ownership. Listening to our customers, we are very excited to introduce the Wynn - our first vehicle for full ownership. It’s India’s 1st Electric 2-wheeler for Easy-Mobility that offers not just an intelligent commute option but also disrupts the whole ownership experience that is built on the deep customer understanding & mobility tech Yulu has built by running India’s largest shared last-mile mobility services for millions of kms."

As per Yulu, Wynn is packed with multiple segment-leading features such as truly-keyless access and instant family-sharing. It is offered with a mobility subscription pack which lowers down the cost of ownership by 40 percent, claims the brand. Yulu Wynn is equipped with a swappable battery that can be swapped in under 1 minute at any battery swapping station on the Yuma Energy network - a Yulu & Magna joint venture. Furthermore, it can also be charged at home via a portable charger that the customer needs to purchase as an accessory.

Yulu has an existing battery swapping infrastructure in the country through Yuma Energy with over 100 touch points which will go to 500 by December 2023. To further add to convenience, customers can also buy a personal charger for their home and still enjoy the goodness of Battery-as-a-Service.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Mobility is still quite underserved in our country and there is a huge scope for new mobility categories built around continuously changing user needs. We are delighted to see Yulu enter the personal mobility space with the Wynn to offer easy mobility to a wide base of users. Wynn will be built at our CTL plant and will have the same world-class quality that Bajaj vehicles are known for."

