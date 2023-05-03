Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Zypp Electric Deploys 2K EVs in Bengaluru, Plans to Add Many More Soon

Zypp further plans to install 100+ Gogoro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12-18 months

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Zypp Electric (Photo: IANS)
Zypp Electric (Photo: IANS)

EV-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric on Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru and aims to deploy 8,000 more EVs in the next two months.

The company also onboarded 2,000 delivery executives to facilitate efficient last-mile delivery in the city and aims to hire 5,000+ more riders within the next two months.

Zypp further plans to install 100+ Gogoro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12-18 months, significantly impacting the city’s electric vehicle ecosystem.

“By increasing our electric fleet, Zypp Electric is taking a step forward in making green logistics accessible to businesses. This initiative will not only benefit our partners in reducing costs but also create more job opportunities in the gig economy," Rashi Agarwal, CBO and Co-founder, Zypp Electric, said in a statement.

“We are confident that our electric scooters will become a vital component of the logistics infrastructure in Bengaluru and are committed to serving the city’s businesses," she added.

As part of the company’s larger plan to extend services to 30 cities in India and expand its fleet size to 2 lakh e-scooters by 2025, Zypp Electric has announced the deployment of these electric scooters.

Zypp Electric recently raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Gogoro and a few other new and existing investors.

The company currently manages deliveries and ride-sharing services for over 50 top industry giants, including Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, Dunzo, Blinkit, and others.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 03, 2023, 11:18 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 11:18 IST
