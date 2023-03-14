Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot 'Promised' To Attend Sreejita De's Wedding In Germany; Deets Inside

Television actress Sreejita De is all set to marry her long-time beau, Michael Blohm-Pape. Sreejita gained immense fame and recognition after her brief stint at Bigg Boss season 16. Currently, the actress is in Germany and seems like she is preparing for her upcoming Christian wedding, which is reportedly on July 1, in Hamburg. She will also have a Bengali wedding later, in Goa and a honeymoon in Maldives reported ETimes. Recently, the actress opened up about her wedding preparations, her guest list and her plans after marriage in an interview with the entertainment portal,

Speaking to ETimes, Sreejita De shared that her wedding preparations are still going on. She said, “I have not finalised anything, only the location where the wedding will take place that has been booked, and the date is finalised. Rest the clothes, decor, invites, guest lists, and how many people will be part of the wedding, nothing is done. Everything is pending and it is in the head.”

Advertisement

She further added, “Bahut kaam baaki hai, bahut kuch karna hai (too much work is pending, have a lot to do). We have to write down a lot of things and finalise them.” She also said, “The German wedding will happen in Hamburg and the Bengali wedding will be in Goa.”

Talking about her friends from the reality show Bigg Boss, the 33-year-old said, “Shalin (Bhanot), and Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) have promised to come to my German wedding. Shiv (Thakare) has also said that he will try to attend.”

In the same interview, she also talked about following all the Bengali traditions which include the bride-to-be wearing a red saree, mukut and Chandan bindi art on the forehead, whereas the groom-to-be has to wear a white topor. As for the German marriage, she said, “Honestly, I like floral and white and pink and pastel shades.” She also mentioned that there will be lots of flowers with yellow lights at her wedding.

The actress also revealed her post-wedding plans. Sreejita and Michael are planning their honeymoon in the Maldives after the Bengali wedding. She said that she wants to get back to work soon, be it a fiction or non-fiction show. Talking about the next 4-5 years, she revealed that she is planning to be in India as she loves her profession. She said that likes to play different characters and entertain the audience.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Sreejita De is famous for playing the role of Mukta Rathore in Uttaran, where she shared the screen with Rashami Desai and Tina Datta.

Read all the Latest Movies News here