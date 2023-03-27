Post the conclusion of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan and co-contestant Abdu Rozik, who once shared a close bond, are now at loggerheads with each other. Recently, Abdu Rozik said that he was mistreated by MC Stan's fans. He also claimed that Stan has been ignoring him and “spreading lies" that he asked the rapper to promote his song ‘Pyar’ on Instagram. Now, Abdu and Stan's friend and Bigg Boss' ex-contestant Sumbul Touqeer opened up about the rift between the two and said that they will soon solve their issues.

Speaking to the paps, Sumbul Touqeer said, “Phases hote hai, har ek situation aur relationship mein. Jo mein humesha bolti hoon ki waqt beet hi jaata hai aur upar se har dosti mein laidai jhagde hote hai. Bas ye jyada logo ke nazar mein aa raha hai, kyunki dono hi log bahut famous hai. So I think ki dosti hai yaar, abhi jhagda chal rahi hai baad mein sab thik ho jayega (There are phases in every relationship. Every friendship experience fights at some point in time. Their situation is being highlighted as they are both very famous. I think they will resolve their issue soon and be friends again)." She also mentioned that MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are very good friends and they love each other immensely.

On being asked if there are chances that MC Stan and Abdu Rozik will meet again, Sumbul Touqeer said, “Of course milenge." Internet users are quite inspired by Sumbul’s positive and optimistic attitude. One user wrote, “I trust her maturity, She handled the tricky question so well." Another user wrote, “That is positive vibes."

Earlier, Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare also spoke to Zoom about the fight between MC Stan and Abdu and said it was a misunderstanding. “Kuch nahi hua hai. Ghar ka nok jhok hai. Woh nahi toh pyaar nahi badhega. Do din mein Love you MC, Love you Abdu hoga. Ye Ruth na manana hai jo 2 doston mein hote rehta hai (Nothing has happened. Just family banter, otherwise, the love won't grow. In two days they will be saying love you MS, love you Abdu. These small fights happen among friends)," he said.

A couple of days back, Abdu Rozik said that his car was damaged and he was mistreated at MC Stan’s concert venue.

