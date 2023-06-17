Alia Bhatt And Gal Gadot’s Much-Awaited Actioner Heart Of Stone Trailer To Be Out Today

Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone is all set to release on August 11. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot for the same. The makers are all set to release the trailer today at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil.

The official handle of Netflix, dropped a new poster from the film featuring Gal Gadot and wrote, “🎉 TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE has arrived. Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we’re dropping the trailer at #TUDUM. I promise it will blow your minds💥💥💥". In the poster, Gal Gadot donned an intense avatar, while holding a gun.

Have a look :

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia had opened up about bagging this film in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible."

She added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is."