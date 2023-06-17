Bobby Deol Romances Wife Tanya At Karan Deol's Sangeet, Dances on Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai

Bobby Deol’s nephew Karan Deol’s wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Karan Deol will be marrying his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya today. At the sangeet ceremony yesterday, Bobby along with wife Tanya stole the show, as the couple danced to the former’s iconic song ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’. A video of the same has gone viral.

In the video, Bobby was seen dancing his heart out with his wife. While Bobby donned an off-white Kurta, Tanya looked all things dreamy and elegant in a netted yellow lehenga. The duo even posed together at the event dishing out major couple goals. One of the fans on seeing the video wrote, ‘Lovely 🌹 most beautiful couple 😍’. ‘How beautiful ❤️,’ and ‘Nostalgic ❤️’ read the other ones.

Have a look at the video:

Bobby & Tanya got married on May 30, 1996, in the presence of family & friends. They also have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, whom they welcomed in 2002 and 2004 respectively.

Earlier, another video of Karan’s father and actor Sunny Deo dancing on their wedding festivities also went viral. Sunny was dressed in a black colour shirt and pants, can be seen dancing with full joy to Nach Punjaban song from the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

According to a report in India Today, the Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend. On Thursday, Sunny was spotted greeting the media amid the mehendi ceremony. He was spotted showing off his unique mehendi to the cameras. Sunny and the family also sent ladoos for the media gathered outside the mehendi ceremony venue.

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report further claimed that Karan and Drisha have known each other for long and were in a long-term relationship for nearly six years. While Karan Deol made his acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he has also worked with Uncle Abhay Deol in the 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.