Hot! Shilpa Shetty Turns Up Heat In Sexy Swimsuit and We Cannot Stop Singing 'Shut Up and Bounce’

Shilpa Shetty’s name is synonymous with films, fashion and fitness. The actress who’s currently in Italy shared a happy moment of herself soaking in the sun. Dressed in a multicoloured monokini, the actress looked all things ravishing.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters. This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this ♥️ ☀️#thermalcrater #hotsprings #tuscany #grateful #healing".

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it casual outings, vacations or public appearances and red carpet, the actress always manages to make heads turn. She styled her monokini with a dainty necklace and a bangle. Pink tinted shades, and straight hairs tied her whole look together. Fans on seeing the photo gushed over her look and also called her a fitness inspiration. One of them wrote, “Workouts and diet and she is the after effect.. amazing ." ‘Absolute STUNNER ✨,’ read another one. Another one grooved, “Shut up & bounce bolu ya Shilpa sa figure Bebo c ada ….. @theshilpashetty ☺️"