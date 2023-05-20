Hrithik Roshan CONFIRMS Collaboration With Jr NTR In War 2? Check His Latest Tweet

Rumours were rife, that Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. Now the latter has confirmed the same, on Tarak’s birthday. Confirming the rumours, Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama".

Have a look at the tweet:

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in the film, hinting that the Telugu superstar will be seen as an antagonist. It has also been claimed that an action-packed face-off has been penned for the film which will be a treat to Hrithik and Tarak’s fans.

A source close to the production house informed that, “NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr."

An insider added, “If he has given a nod, it means that War 2 is eclipsing the first film of the franchise in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry," the insider added.

The film is now expected to go on floors soon.