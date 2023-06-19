Trends :PM Modi's US VisitAdipurushInternational Yoga DayAshes 2023Hema Malini
Kapil Sharma Shoots His Special Appearance In Kareen Kapoor Starrer The Crew; Deets Inside

The Crew helmed by Rhea Kapoor stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma shot has an 'endearing' cameo appearance in The Crew.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is working on her highly anticipated The Crew. The actress would be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The film helmed by Rhea Kapoor will also have a cameo appearance of Kapil Sharma. Buzz is that, Kapil is currently shooting for the same and will be wrapping up his part today.

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla that, Kapil recently shot his part with Tabu. “Kapil Sharma started shooting for his part yesterday and will wrap up his portion today. After which he is leaving for the US with his Kapil Sharma Show cast for a few live shows, which are scheduled in July."

Without revealing much details about his role, the source shared, “He is making a cameo in the film, but it’s a very special and endearing appearance, which is bound to charm the audience."The Crew revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry.

Kareena Kapoor recently shared with Hindustan Times about her working experience for The Crew. “I am super excited because of course I have never worked with Tabu. Lolo (sister Krisma Kapoor) and she have done some stellar films together. All of us are females working on the film, including our producers (Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor) That’s the cool thing about these two, they have always been cool enough to break the mould and just do something different. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a big-screen film, and I am pretty sure the audience will love it."

    • She was also asked if there’s rivalry or friction working with female co-stars, she added, “I have worked in many female-centric films, and worked with most of the female actors. So I think today it’s about doing a good film, it’s not about who is in it, what’s in it. Everybody just wants to do a good film." Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

    The Crew is yet to get a release date.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 17:38 IST
    Read More