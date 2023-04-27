Trends :Jiah KhanKarnataka ElectionsSooraj PancholiPBKS vs LSGSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Home » bollywood » Bollywood » Not Deepika Padukone, This Actress Was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s First Choice For Bajirao Mastani

Not Deepika Padukone, This Actress Was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s First Choice For Bajirao Mastani

Bhumika Chawla revealed she gave a screen test in 2003 for the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.

Advertisement

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 10:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Bajirao Mastani was released in the year 2015.
Bajirao Mastani was released in the year 2015.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose artistic grandeur and larger-than-life sets were reflected in the making of Bajirao Mastani, turned the movie into a massive success at the box office. The lead cast including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra received critical acclamation for the portrayal of their electrifying chemistry on the silver screen. But do you know neither Deepika Padukone nor Ranveer Singh was the original dream cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Bajirao Mastani? During a recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, actress Bhumika Chawla revealed she once auditioned for the lead role in the movie.

The historical romance epic was released in the year 2015, but Bhansali had been aiming to make the movie for quite a few years. At the time, Bhumika Chawla rose to fame after Tere Naam hit the theatres. She claims that her screen test happened soon after the release of Tere Naam. Travelling back in time, the actress recalled that her saree caught on fire during the audition. “I had done a photoshoot with Sir in his style. My saree caught fire because ghee and oil spilt on my saree. I was holding the diyas in his style and it fell, and I was wearing a silk saree. I remember that happened," she said.

Advertisement

During Bhansali’s appearance on Koffee With Karan with Aishwarya Rai, the director revealed he wanted to make the movie with Salman and Aishwarya soon after the release of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, the lead actors disagreed owing to personal differences which resulted in the movie being shelved for several years.

The plot of Bajirao Mastani narrates the love story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani, the warrior princess of Bundelkhand. Besides the plot, the electrifying chemistry of the lead actors, the strong-dramatic storyline, the enigmatic musical score, and the violent streak of war in the narrative helped the movie to be a massive success.

During the same interaction, Bhumika Chawla also recalled that she was signed for multiple movies including Jab We Met, Munnabhai MBBS, and Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal, but the projects never came to fruition with her. She last shared the screen space with Salman Khan in his Eid offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 09:26 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 10:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop In Figure-hugging Embellished Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh Give Glam Goals In Stylish Black Dresses, See Pics