When This Famous Singer Rejected Madhuri Dixit's Marriage Proposal

There was a time when many men in India went completely gaga over Hindi cinema’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. She was called the Queen of Hearts and everything — from her natural acting skills, beauty and charm was admired by fans. Every time she appears in public, whether it is for her smile, her grace, her composure, or her dance prowess, people fall in love with her. There is no denying that Madhuri Dixit has carved out her own identity in the Indian film industry with her collection of six Filmfare awards and the Padma Shri award.

Considering the mesmerising spell she had over her male fans, it seems almost next to impossible to imagine that someone rejected a marriage proposal from Madhuri. However, this has happened albeit before Madhuri became a big star. Very few people know that Madhuri’s parents wanted to get her married to the popular singer Suresh Wadkar

Madhuri comes from a traditional Maharashtrian household, and her parents opposed her working in the film industry. When Madhuri was very young, her father even began looking for the ideal husband for her since they wanted her to be married and be a family woman. The actress’ father had spent a lot of time looking for the right match for his daughter, and he zeroes in on Suresh Wadkar. At the time, Suresh Wadkar had only recently started his singing career. Even Madhuri agreed to marry Suresh Wadkar who was 11 years older than her.

You will be surprised to know that Suresh Wadkar rejected the proposal and he had a very absurd reason. He thought that Madhuri was too thin. This certainly must have left Madhuri and her father distraught but in a way, proved fortunate for her as the film industry got a legendary actress.

Madhuri is married to Dr Shriram Nene and had been living with him in the US. A few years ago, she returned to India for a second innings in Bollywood. Madhuri and her husband have two sons together, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.