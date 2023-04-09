Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • April 09, 2023 06:30 (IST)

    ISRAEL - ISRAEL LAUNCHES STRIKES IN LEBANON AND GAZA

    • 3 ROCKETS HAVE BEEN FIRED FROM SYRIA
    • IDF ARTILLERY STRIKING SYRIAN TERRITORY: ISRAEL
    • ‘3 ROCKETS FIRED FROM SYRIA TOWARDS ISRAEL’
  • April 09, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - FORMER CONGRESS LEADER CR KESAVAN JOINS BJP

    • RAJAGOPALACHARI’S GREAT GRAND SON JOINS BJP
    • PM MODI AT BANDIPUR TIGER RESERVES
    • PM TO COMMEMORATE 50 YEARS OF ‘PROJECT TIGER’
    • LATEST TIGER CENSUS DATA TO BE RELEASED TODAY
    • PM TO UNVEIL RS 50 COINS TO COMMEMORATE PROJECT
    • PM’S SAFARI AT BANDIPUR TIGER RESERVES BEGINS
  • April 09, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI: IT IS ALWAYS GREAT TO COME TO T.N

    • INDIA WITNESSING INFRA REVOLUTION: PM MODI
    • PM MODI IN TAMIL NADU, OPENS MANY NEW PROJECTS
    • PM: RECORD ALLOCATION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE
    • PM MODI APPEALS: RISE ABOVE CORRUPTION
    • PM: T.N IS ONE THE GROWTH ENGINES OF NATION
  • April 09, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PAK - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL ON PAKISTAN

    • COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST CHIEF JUSTICE OF PAK
    • EXCL: COMPLAINT FILED BY LOCAL LAWYER SABATIN KHAN
    • COMPLAINT: CHIEF JUSTICE GUILTY OF MISCONDUCT
    • ‘CHIEF JUSTICE MUST BE REMOVED IMMEDIATELY’
  • April 09, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    KESAVAN - KESAVAN JOINS BJP MONTHS AFTER QUITTING CONGRESS

