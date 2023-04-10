Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: April 10, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • April 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    SHINDE - MAHA CM EKNATH SHINDE, FADNAVIS IN AYODHYA

    • SHINDE: RAM MANDIR WAS BAL THACKERAY DREAM
    • RAM MANDIR IS THE SYMBOL OF HINDUTVA: SHINDE
    • MANDIR BEING CONSTRUCTED AT ROCKET SPEED: SHINDE
    • ‘CONSTRUCTION OF TEMPLE PROGRESSING VERY FAST’
    • ‘RAM LALLA’S GARBHAGRIHA GIVES POSITIVE VIBES’
    • ‘WON’T FORGET AYODHYA YATRA THROUGHOUT MY LIFE’
    • I THANK CM YOGI FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART:SHINDE
    • SOME PAINED BY MY VISIT: SHINDE SLAMS OPPN
    • ‘FEW PEOPLE SPREADING RUMOURS ABOUT HINDUTVA’
    • MANY ALLERGIC TO HINDUTVA: EKNATH SHINDE
    • POWER HUNGRY PEOPLE TOOK WRONG DECISIONS: SHINDE
    • GUIDED BY PM MODI’S LEADERSHIP: EKNATH SHINDE
    • SHINDE:PM MODI FULFILLED BALASAHEB’S DREAMS
    • SHINDE HITS OUT AT MVA: WHO IS THE LIAR NOW?
    • SHINDE TAKES A JIBE AT UDDHAV THACKERAY
    • SHINDE: SOME WENT AGAINST BALASAHEB’S DREAMS
  • April 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - LATEST DATA RELEASED: 3,167 TIGERS IN INDIA

    • MEGA EVENT IN MYSURU: ‘PROJECT TIGER’ TURNS 50
    • PM MODI RELEASES LATEST FIGURES ON TIGERS
    • TIGERS COUNT JUMPS TO 3,167 FROM 2,967
    • A ‘ROARING’ SUCCESS FOR INDIA: 3,167 TIGERS NOW
    • PM: CREATED SUITABLE ECOSYSTEM FOR TIGERS
    • PM: SUCCESS OF ‘PROJECT TIGER’ MATTER OF PRIDE
    • INDIA HOME TO 75% WORLD TIGER POPULATION: PM MODI
    • WE ARE THE ONLY COUNTRY TO HAVE ASIATIC LIONS: PM
    • WE BELIEVE IN IMPORTANCE OF COEXISTENCE: PM MODI
    • PM: FOREST, TREE COVERS INCREASING IN INDIA
    • PM: TRANSLOCATED BIG CATS FROM NAMIBIA LAST YR
    • INT’L CO-OPERATION NEEDED TO SAVE ECOSYSTEM: PM
    • INT’L BIG CATS ALLIANCE TO SAVE BIG CATS: PM MODI
    • WILL PROTECT BIG CATS TOGETHER: PM MODI
    • CHEETAHS GOT EXTINCT IN INDIA DECADES AGO: PM
    • WE BROUGHT CHEETAHS FROM NAMIBIA, S.A: PM MODI
  • April 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    IQBAL SINGH - IQBAL SINGH JOINS BJP AFTER QUITTING CONGRESS

    • HUGE SETBACK FOR CONG, ANOTHER LEADER JUMPS SHIP
  • April 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    BJP - ASSAM CM HIMANTA TO FILE DEFAMATION AGAINST RAHUL

    • ASSAM CM: RAHUL’S TWEET DEFAMATORY
    • ASSAM CM HIMANTA: WILL SEE RAHUL IN COURT OF LAW

