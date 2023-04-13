Breaking News Live Updates - 13 April 2023: Atiq Ahmad's Son, Accomplice Shot Dead in Encounter

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.
”Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with an UP STF team,” said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team was led by two deputy superintendents of police, he said, adding, ”Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited.” Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away. LIVE UPDATES
ED has filed FEMA case against BBC. The broadcasting corporation had allegedly brought investment into India without proper FDI approval. The matter is under investigation by the central agency.
