Breaking News Live Updates - 13 April 2023: Atiq Ahmad's Son, Accomplice Shot Dead in Encounter

For 13th April 2023
By News18/ Updated: April 13, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • April 13, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    PILOT - TOP CONG SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

    • ‘CONG HAD NO NOTICE OVER PILOT’S DHARNA’
    • CONGRESS TO HOLD ANOTHER MEETING TOMORROW
  • April 13, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    BJP - KARNATAKA BJP INFIGHTING INTENSIFIES AHEAD OF POLL

    • GOOLIHATTI SHEKAR RESIGNS AS MLA
  • April 13, 2023 20:00 (IST)

    PM - PM SPEAKS ON OCCASION OF TAMIL NADU NEW YEAR

    • PM CELEBRATES AT HOUSE OF MINISTERIAL COLLEAGUE
    • PM CELEBRATES T.N NEW YEAR AT MURUGAN’S HOUSE
    • PM MODI CELEBRATES TAMIL NADU NEW YEAR
    • PM MODI: PEOPLE OF TAMIL NADU HAVE ALWAYS LOVED ME
    • PM: TAMIL CULTURE, PEOPLE ARE ETERNAL AND GOLBAL
    • PM MODI: TAMIL IS WORLD’S OLDEST LANGUAGE
  • April 13, 2023 16:35 (IST)

    U.P - U.P HOME DEPT TWEETS OUT YOGI'S STATEMENT

    • ‘ATIQ USED TO BUY WEAPONS DROPPED BY PAK DRONES’
    • ‘ATIQ USED TO BUY ARMS DROPPED AT PUNJAB BORDER’
    • ‘ATIQ WAS IN TOUCH WITH PAKISTANI HANDLERS’
  • April 13, 2023 16:25 (IST)

    ATIQ - SOURCES ON ATIQ'S 1ST REACTION ON SON ENCOUNTER

    • ATIQ: ASAD IS KILLED BECAUSE OF ME
    • SOURCES: ATIQ ASKS FOR A PLACE TO BURY ASAD
  • April 13, 2023 16:15 (IST)

    BSP - MAYAWATI SPEAKS ON ATIQ'S SON ENCOUNTER

    • ‘NEED HIGH LEVEL INQUIRY FOR COMPLETE FACTS,TRUTH’
    • ‘PEOPLE FEEL REPEAT OF VIKAS DUBEY INCIDENT’
  • April 13, 2023 15:30 (IST)

    SP - SP CHEF AKHILESH YADAV LASHES OUT AT BJP

    • ‘BJP DOES NOT BELIEVE IN LAW MACHINERY’
    • ‘FALSE ENCOUNTER, THIS IS EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLING’
  • April 13, 2023 15:13 (IST)

    Atiq Ahmad's Son, Accomplice Shot Dead in Encounter, Says UP Police

    Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.

    ”Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with an UP STF team,” said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

    The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team was led by two deputy superintendents of police, he said, adding, ”Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited.” Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away. LIVE UPDATES

  • April 13, 2023 13:07 (IST)

    Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad and Ghulam Killed in Encounter in Jhansi, Both Were Accused in Umesh Pal Murder Case

    Asad, son of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, and one Ghulam were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh STF during an encounter in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal’s murder case.

  • April 13, 2023 13:05 (IST)

    ATIQ'S SON - ATIQ AHMED'S SON KILLED IN ENCOUNTER

    • UPDATE 1: ATIQ’S SON KILLED IN ENCOUNTER
    • UPDATE 3:ATIQ’S SON AMONG 2 ACCUSED KILLED
    • UPDATE 2: PAL MURDER ACCUSED ASAD KILLED
    • UPDATE 6: ATIQ SON KILLED IN JHANSI ENCOUNTER
    • UPDATE 5: U.P STF TEAM LED OP KILLING ASAD
    • UPDATE 4: ATIQ’S SON ASAD CARRIED BOUNTY OF 5L
    • UPDATE 7: ENCOUNTER IN BADA GAON AREA OF JHANSI
    • UPDATE 8: SOME POLICEMEN INJURED IN ENCOUNTER
    • UPDATE 9: ATIQ BREAKS DOWN IN COURT
    • UPDATE 10: UMESH PAL’S KIN THANK U.P. CM
  • April 13, 2023 12:50 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - OLEKAR HAD ACCUSED CM BOMMAI OF BEING 'CORRUPT'

    • PROTESTS AFTER 2 BJP LISTS OUT, FACES DROPPED
    • PROTEST AFTER MLA NEHRU OLEKAR DENIED TICKET
    • PROTEST IN BOMMAI’S HOME DISTRICT HAVERI
  • April 13, 2023 12:45 (IST)

    AMRITPAL - TOP INTEL SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON AMRITPAL

    • LEVEL ‘FEST’ FOR AMRITPAL AHEAD OF BAISAKHI: SOURCE
    • PUNJAB COPS SET FOR EVENTFUL 3 DAYS: SOURCE
  • April 13, 2023 12:40 (IST)

    NISITH PRAMANIK - NISITH PRAMANIK CASE: SC SETS ASIDE HC ORDER

    • SC SENDS MATTER BACK TO WEST BENGAL POLICE
  • April 13, 2023 11:41 (IST)

    ED Files FEMA Case Against BBC India Over 'Foreign Exchange Violation'

    ED has filed FEMA case against BBC. The broadcasting corporation had allegedly brought investment into India without proper FDI approval. The matter is under investigation by the central agency.

  • April 13, 2023 11:20 (IST)

    BBC - ED FILES FEMA CASE AGAINST THE BBC

    • ED:NO PROPER FDI APPROVAL FOR INVESTMENT IN INDIA
    • BBC FEMA CASE UNDER ED INVESTIGATION
  • April 13, 2023 10:45 (IST)

    ATIQ AHMED - DON ATIQ AHMED TAKEN TO COURT

    • NEWS18 ON DON ATIQ AHMED’S TRAIL
    • DON ATIQ AHMED EN ROUTE CJM COURT IN PRAYAGRAJ
  • April 13, 2023 10:15 (IST)

    OPPOSITION - OPPN LEADERS MEET AHEAD OF 2024 BATTLE

    • BIHAR CM NITISH KUMAR TO MEET LEFT PARTIES
    • D RAJA AND YECHURY TO ATTEND MEETING
  • April 13, 2023 10:10 (IST)

    TMC CLARIFIES - WE HAVE REMOVED TRIBAL LEADER: TMC CLARIFIES

    • WE TOOK ACTION: TMC DEFENDS REMOVAL
  • April 13, 2023 09:50 (IST)

    KERALA MUSLIM OUTREACH - AFTER CHRISTIANS, BJP REACHES OUT TO MUSLIMS?

    • BJP’S MUSLIM OUTREACH IN KERALA ON EID?
    • BJP LEADERS TO VISIT HOMES OF MUSLIMS ON EID

