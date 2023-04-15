Breaking News Live Updates - 15 April 2023: Delhi Reports 1,396 New Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....Read More
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to ANI news agency.
Congress released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on Saturday. Among some significant names, was Laxman Savadi, who will contest from Athani, and former CM Siddaramaiah, who will contest from Varuna.
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.
All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.
Read all the Latest News here