Breaking News Live Updates - 15 April 2023: Delhi Reports 1,396 New Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours

  • April 15, 2023 23:20 (IST)

    ATIQ - 3 ARRESTED FOR KILLING ATIQ AND ASHRAF

    • LIVE VISUALS: SHOOTERS FIRING AT ATIQ, ASHRAF
    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXCL VISUALS OF SHOOTING
    • ATIQ WAS SHOT AT POINT BLANK RANGE
    • SEVERAL ROUNDS FIRED AT DON ATIQ AHMED
    • MAFIA ATIQ AHMED DIED ON THE SPOT
  • April 15, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    ATIQ AHMED KILLED - ATIQ AHMED, BROTHER ASHRAF SHOT DEAD

    • COLLAPSED AS ATIQ WAS TRYING TO SPEAK ON CAM
    • 10 ROUNDS FIRED AT ATIQ, AHMED, ASHRAF
    • NEWS18 ONLY CHANNEL WITH VIDEO OF ATIQ BEING SHOT
    • 10:30 PM: ATIQ, ASHRAF SHOT IN THE HEAD
  • April 15, 2023 22:44 (IST)

    UP: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his Brother Ashraf Shot Dead in Prayagraj

    Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to ANI news agency.

  • April 15, 2023 18:20 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL ON MINORITIES IN PAKISTAN

    • EXCL: 2 HINDU WOMEN ABDUCTED IN KARACHI
    • EXCL: 2 WOMEN ALONG WITH KIDS MISSING SINCE 2 DAYS
    • EXCL: NO CALL RECEIVED FROM THE END OF WOMEN YET
  • April 15, 2023 18:05 (IST)

    PUNJAB - PUNJAB POLICE ARRESTS AMRITPAL'S AIDE JOGA

    • AMRITPAL’S AIDE JOGA SINGH ARRESTED
    • SOURCE: AMRITPAL MET JOGA AFTER ESCAPING ON MAR 18
    • SOURCE:JOGA LATER DROPPED AMRITPAL IN HOSHIARPUR
  • April 15, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    SHRADHA - SHRADDHA MURDER CASE: COURT'S ORDER ON APRIL 29

    • DELHI COURT TO PRONOUNCE ORDER ON APRIL 29
    • ADDITIONAL SESSIONS JUDGE MANISHA TO PASS ORDER
    • COURT’S ORDER ON FRAMING OF CHARGES OF MURDER
  • April 15, 2023 16:20 (IST)

    KANNADA - KANNADA ACTOR & ACTIVIST CHETHAN AHIMSA IN TROUBLE

    • ACTOR’S OVERSEAS CITIZEN OF INDIA CARD CANCELLED
    • GOVT: ACTOR INVOLVED IN ANTI-NAT’L ACTIVITIES
  • April 15, 2023 16:15 (IST)

    BJP - AAP: BJP GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT

    • AAP: BJP TRYING TO DISMANTLE DELHI GOVT
  • April 15, 2023 16:10 (IST)

    HM - AAP BRIEFS MEDIA AFTER KEJRIWAL SUMMONED

    • April 15, 2023 16:10 (IST)

      AAP - AAP: BJP CONSPIRING AGAINST KEJRIWAL

      • AAP: THERE IS NO EVIDENCE AGAINST AAP LEADERS
      • AAP: BJP TRYING TO DEFAME ARVIND KEJRIWAL
    • April 15, 2023 15:21 (IST)

      Not Sidda, But Kothanur Manjunath to Fight from Kolar as Cong Releases 3rd List

      Congress released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on Saturday. Among some significant names, was Laxman Savadi, who will contest from Athani, and former CM Siddaramaiah, who will contest from Varuna.

    • April 15, 2023 14:55 (IST)

      PM ON JAPAN PM - PM MODI CONDEMNS ATTACK ON JAPAN PM KISHIDA

      • PRAYING FOR HIS CONTINUED WELL-BEING: PM MODI
      • INDIA CONDEMNS ALL ACTS OF VIOLENCE: PM MODI
    • April 15, 2023 14:20 (IST)

      SIDDARAMAIAH - NO TICKET FOR SIDDARAMAIAH FROM KOLAR

      • CONGRESS RELEASES THIRD LIST OF CANDIDATES
      • LAXMAN SAVADI GETS ATHANI TICKET
      • SIDDARAMAIAH TO CONTEST ONLY FROM VARUNA
      • SIDDU TO ONLY CONTEST FROM ONE SEAT VARUNA
    • April 15, 2023 14:15 (IST)

      AAP BRIEFING - NOW: AHEAD OF CBI SUMMON, AAP BRIEFING

      • ED, CBI MAKING FALSE & FABRICATED ELEMENTS:AAP
    • April 15, 2023 13:40 (IST)

      AUCKLAND - AUCKLAND:POLICE OFFICIALS BUST A DRUG RACKET

      • PROBE TRAIL LED TO THE ARREST OF BALTEJ SINGH
      • AUCKLAND: INDIRA GANDHI’S KILLER RELATIVE ARRESTED
      • INDIRA’S KILLER RELATIVE HELD IN NEW ZEALAND
    • April 15, 2023 13:35 (IST)

      SAUDIA AIRLINES - SAUDI AIRLINE CARGO PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING

      • FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT KOLKATA
    • April 15, 2023 13:30 (IST)

      PAK DRONE - NO END TO PAKISTAN'S DRONE INTRUSION

      • BSF TROOPS SEIZE PAK DRONE WITH NARCOTICS
      • PAKISTAN DRONE SEIZED NEAR AMRITSAR BORDER
      • SECURITY FORCE TROOPS DEPLOYED AT BORDER
    • April 15, 2023 13:25 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - PAK POLITICAL DRAMA PEAKS: CNN-NEWS18 EXCL

      • EX PAK PREZ ZARDARI SLAMS GENERAL BAJWA
      • GENERAL BAJWA THREATENED US: EX PAK PREZ ZARDARI
    • April 15, 2023 13:15 (IST)

      JAGADISH SHETTAR - PROTEST BREAKS OUT OUTSIDE SHETTAR'S HOUSE

      • AMID MEETING OVER TICKET ISSUE,PROTEST BREAKS OUT

