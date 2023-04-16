Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 April 2023: Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs at AMU Campus; Incident Caught on Cam

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 April 2023: Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs at AMU Campus; Incident Caught on Cam

For 16th April 2023
By News18/ Updated: April 16, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 16 April 2023: Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs at AMU Campus; Incident Caught on Cam

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • April 16, 2023 20:35 (IST)

    KEJRIWAL SUMMONED - ARVIND KEJRIWAL OUT AFTER 9 HRS OF QUESTIONING

    • April 16, 2023 20:35 (IST)

      KEJRIWAL - ARVIND KEJRIWAL'S QUESTIONING BY CBI OVER

      • CBI QUESTIONED KEJRIWAL FOR OVER 9 HRS
    • April 16, 2023 18:35 (IST)

      ATIQ - BODIES OF ATIQ, ASHRAF HANDED OVER TO FAMILY

      • ATIQ, ASHRAF’S LAST RITES TO BEGIN SHORTLY
    • April 16, 2023 17:20 (IST)

      ATIQ - INTERNED RESTORED IN SOME PARTS OF PRAYAGRAJ

      • INTERNET BACK IN SOME AREAS OF PRAYAGRAJ
    • April 16, 2023 17:00 (IST)

      ATIQ - MORE DETAILS ON ATIQ'S SHOOTERS ON CNN-NEWS18

      • SHOOTER NO1: LOVLESH TIWARI FROM BANDA, U.P
      • SHOOTER NO2: ARUN MARYA RESIDENT OF KASGANJ DIST
      • SHOOTER NO3: SUNNY RESIDENT OF HAMIRPUR
    • April 16, 2023 15:20 (IST)

      RAHUL - BATTLE FOR KARNATAKA INTENSIFIES AHEAD OF POLL

      • April 16, 2023 15:15 (IST)

        ATIQ MURDER - SOPs ON JOURNALISTS SAFETY AND SECURITY NOW

        • DECISION TAKEN AFTER PM EXPRESSES CONCERN
      • April 16, 2023 15:15 (IST)

        ATIQ - ATIQ'S MURDER FALLOUT: PM EXPRESSES CONCERN

        • ‘THERE IS CONCERN ABOUT SAFETY OF MEDIA PERSONS’
      • April 16, 2023 14:45 (IST)

        RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL GANDHI ADDRESSES RALLY IN KOLAR, K'TAKA

        • RAHUL GANDHI TAKES ON KARNATAKA BJP REGIME
      • April 16, 2023 14:35 (IST)

        MEHBOOBA MUFTI - MEHBOOBA MUFTI RECATS ON DON ATIQ'S MURDER

        • U.P SLIPPED INTO ANARCHY AND JUNGLE RAJ: MUFTI
        • MURDERS, LAWLESSNESS IS BEING CELEBRATED: MUFTI
      • April 16, 2023 14:34 (IST)

        Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs at AMU Campus; Incident Caught on Cam

        One man was fatally injured following a dog attack at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday morning. A pack of dogs attacked an elderly man roaming in a park on the university campus, and mauled him to death, police said.

        After getting the information regarding the incident, police reached the spot and obtained CCTV footage of the area, in which it could be seen that man was attacked by a pack of dogs, who dragged him across the park through his canines before he succumbed to his injuries. READ MORE

      • April 16, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        MAMATA ON ATIQ - WB CM MAMATA BANERJEE REACTS ON ATIQ'S MURDER

        • SHOCKED BY THE BRAZEN ANARCHY: WB CM MAMATA
        • TOTAL COLLAPSE OF LAW AND ORDER IN U.P: WB CM
        • ‘PERPETRATORS ARE NOW TAKING LAW IN HAND’
        • UNFAZED BY THE POLICE & MEDIA PRESENCE: WB CM
        • WB CM MAMATA BANERJEE TAKES A DIG AT YOGI GOVT
      • April 16, 2023 13:35 (IST)

        YOGI HOUSE - POLICE MEETING AT CM YOGI'S RESIDENCE ENDS

        • POLICE OFFICERS LEFT THE MEETING AT YOGI’S HOUSE
        • HIGH-LEVEL MEETING AT CM YOGI’S HOUSE ENDS
        • 5 HOURS LONG MEETING AT CM YOGI’S HOUSE ENDS
      • April 16, 2023 13:25 (IST)

        MHA ON ATIQ - BIG MOVE BY MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

        • April 16, 2023 13:15 (IST)

          KHARGE ON ATIQ - CONG CHIEF KHARGE REACTS TO DON ATIQ'S MURDER

          • CONG CHIEF KHARGE’S FIRST REACTION ON ATIQ’S MURDER
          • PLAYING WITH LAW AND ORDER: CONG CHIEF KHARGE
          • THIS GIVES BIRTH TO ANARCHY: CONG CHIEF
          • KHARGE: CRIMINAL MUST GET HARSHEST PUNISHMENT
        • April 16, 2023 13:10 (IST)

          MANN - PUNJAB CM MANN TAKES A SWIPE AT CENTRE

          • MANN: WE ARE NOT AFRAID OF BEING ARRESTED
        • April 16, 2023 12:50 (IST)

          SHETTAR - JAGADISH SHETTAR SUBMITS RESIGNATION AS BJP MLA

          • FORMER KARNATAKA CM SHETTAR QUITS BJP
          • EX CM SUBMITS RESIGNATION TO ASSEMBLY SPEAKER
          • AHEAD OF POLLS, SETBACK FOR KARNATAKA BJP
          • I ASKED FOR A TICKET TO WORK AS A MLA: SHETTAR
          • SENIOR LEADERS SHOULD GIVE CHANCE TO YOUTHS: CM
          • CM BOMMAI: HAD A GREAT ATTACHMENT WITH SHETTAR
          • SHETTAR WAS ADAMANT TO CONTEST ELECTIONS: BOMMAI
        • April 16, 2023 12:40 (IST)

          ATIQ AND ASHRAF - ATIQ AND ASHRAF'S POST MORTEM BEGINS

          • ATIQ AND BROTHER ASHRAF’S POST MORTEM BEGINS
        • April 16, 2023 12:25 (IST)

          AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH ADDRESSES IN MAHA BHUSHAN AWARD EVENT

          • MAHA BHUSHAN AWARD 2022: HM SHAH BRIEFING
          • THIS IS THE BIGGEST CROWD EVER SEEN IN RALLY:HM
          • THIS CROWD SHOWS RESPECT FOR APPASAHEB: HM SHAH
          • THIS IS A HISTORIC FEAT IN MAHARASHTRA: HM SHAH

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News here