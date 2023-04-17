Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 April 2023: Bombay HC Dismisses Plea by Uddhav Faction Challenging Shinde's Move to Reduce BMC Wards

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 April 2023: Bombay HC Dismisses Plea by Uddhav Faction Challenging Shinde's Move to Reduce BMC Wards

For 17th April 2023
April 17, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 17 April 2023: Bombay HC Dismisses Plea by Uddhav Faction Challenging Shinde's Move to Reduce BMC Wards

  • April 17, 2023 23:10 (IST)

    SHETTAR WIFE - JAGADISH SHETTAR'S WIFE SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • THERE’S A BIG CONSPIRACY IN BJP: SHETTAR’S WIFE
    • SHETTAR’S WIFE SHILPA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • CONSPIRACY TO FINISH LINGAYAT LEADERS: SHILPA
    • BJP IS PLAYING DYNASTY POLITICS: SHETTAR’S WIFE
    • BJP GIVING PREFERENCE TO YOUNGSTERS:SHETTAR’S WIFE
  • April 17, 2023 23:05 (IST)

    CHINA-PAK - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON CHINA-PAK TENSIONS

    • CHINESE WORKER ACCUSED OF BLASPHEMY IN PAK: SOURCE
    • CHINESE WORKER ACCUSED IN KOHISTAN AREA: SOURCE
  • April 17, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    MVA MEET - KC VENUGOPAL HOLDS HIGH LEVEL MEETING WITH UDDHAV

    • TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON HIGH LEVEL MVA MEETING
    • ‘OPPN UNITY DISCUSSED AHEAD OF 2024 POLLS’
    • ‘SAVARKAR ISSUE B/W CONG & UDDHAV SENA DISCUSSED’
  • April 17, 2023 22:45 (IST)

    PATNA - SHOCKER FROM PALIGANJ IN PATNA, BIHAR

    • SAND MAFIAS ATTACK FEMALE DISTRICT MINING INSPECTOR
    • 44 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED SO FAR: POLICE
    • RAIDS ARE BEING CONDUCTED TO ARREST OTHERS: POLICE
  • April 17, 2023 17:10 (IST)

    BATHINDA FIRING - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON BATHINDA FIRING INCIDENT

    • April 17, 2023 16:30 (IST)

      INDUS WATER TREATY - GOVT OF INDIA HOLDS MEET ON INDUS WATER TREATY

      • INDUS WATER TREATY: GOVT OF INDIA HOLDS MEETING
      • REVIEW MEET FOR ON-GOING MODIFICATION PROCESS
      • INDIA’S FOREIGN SECRETARY ATTENDS REVIEW MEETING
    • April 17, 2023 16:15 (IST)

      ATIQ SON - ATIQ'S SON ALI INJURES HIMSELF IN JAIL

      • ATIQ’S SON HOSPITALISED AFTER HURTING HIMSELF
      • ATIQ’S SON ALI INJURES HIMSELF IN NAINI JAIL
      • ATIQ’S SON BANGED HIS HEAD AGAINST WALL: SOURCE
      • AFTER ATIQ SHOT DEAD, HIS SON INJURES HIMSELF
    • April 17, 2023 16:10 (IST)

      ATIQ SHOOTER - 3 KILLERS OF ATIQ SHIFTED TO PRATAPGARH JAIL

      • ATIQ’S SHOOTERS SHIFTED TO PRATAPGARH JAIL
      • ALL 3 SHOOTERS OF ATIQ SENT TO PRATAPGARH JAIL
    • April 17, 2023 16:05 (IST)

      ATIQ LETTER - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ATIQ AHMED'S LETTER TO SC

      • ATIQ’S LETTER TO SC BEFORE HE WAS KILLED
      • IN LETTER TO SC, ATIQ FEARED HE MIGHT BE KILLED
    • April 17, 2023 15:45 (IST)

      KERALA TRAIN HORROR - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON KERALA TRAIN ARSON CASE

      • TOP INTELLIGENCE SOURCES ON KERALA TRAIN CASE
      • KERALA TRAIN CASE ACCUSED IS RADICALISED: SOURCE
      • NIA LIKELY TO INVESTIGATE THE CASE SOON: SOURCE
      • NO TERROR LINK PROOF SO FAR: SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18
    • April 17, 2023 15:25 (IST)

      ABHISHEK BANERJEE - ABHISHEK BANERJEE SUMMONED BY CBI

      • TMC MP ABHISHEK BANERJEE SUMMONED BY CBI
      • SCHOOL RECRUITMENT JOB SCAM AT TMC MP’S DOORSTEP
    • April 17, 2023 15:15 (IST)

      Bombay HC Dismisses Plea by Uddhav Faction Challenging Shinde's Move to Reduce BMC Wards

      In big jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by ex-BMC corporator Raju Pednekar of the Thackeray faction, challenging the decision of Eknath Shinde government reducing the number of wards from 236 to 227.

      The previous Uddhav-led government had made 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards but after Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, they revised the decision and made it 227 wards again.

      A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and M W Chandwani said it found no substance in the petitions and hence, they stand dismissed. READ MORE

    • April 17, 2023 15:05 (IST)

      ESHWARAPPA - ESHWARAPPA WRITES TO JAGADISH SHETTAR

      • ESHWARAPPA EXPRESSES ‘DISPLEASURE’
      • SHETTAR JOINS CONG, ESHWARAPPA ‘UNHAPPY’
    • April 17, 2023 15:05 (IST)

      DK SHIVAKUMAR - DK SHIVAKUMAR FILES KANAKAPURA NOMINATION

      • April 17, 2023 14:51 (IST)

      • April 17, 2023 14:40 (IST)

        SISODIA - NO RELIEF FOR EX DELHI Dy CM IN LIQUOR POLICY CASE

        • MANISH SISODIA’S JUDICIAL CUSTODY EXTENDED
        • SISODIA TO STAY IN JAIL FOR AT LEAST 2 MORE WEEKS
        • SISODIA IN JAIL SINCE FEBRUARY 26
        • ED PROBING MANISH SISODIA DEMANDS MORE CUSTODY
        • FRESH CHARGESHEET TO BE FILED BY THE ED: SOURCES
      • April 17, 2023 14:20 (IST)

        AVALANCHE - AVALANCHE HITS ZOJI LA PASS IN KARGIL

        • NO CASUALTIES REPORTED SO FAR IN AVALANCHE
        • INJURED BEING GIVEN MEDICAL ATTENTION
      • April 17, 2023 14:15 (IST)

        BIHAR - BIHAR GOVERNOR'S CONVOY MEETS WITH AN ACCIDENT

        • GOVERNOR SAFE, INJURED TAKEN TO HOSPITAL
      • April 17, 2023 12:30 (IST)

        BATHINDA FIRING - INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 4:30 AM: PUNJAB POLICE

        • ‘DEPRESSION MADE ACCUSED TO TAKE EXTREME STOP’
        • ‘TENSION STARTED WITH UNNATURAL SEXUAL DEMAND’
        • SOURCE:NO TERROR ANGLE AS SPECULATED EARLIER
        • ‘ACCUSED THREW WEAPON IN SEWAGE PIT AFTER FIRING’
        • INITIAL PROBE INDICATE PERSONAL ANIMOSITY:SOURCE

