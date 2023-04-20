Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 April 2023: Former Guj Minister Maya Kodnani Among 68 Acquitted in 2002 Naroda Gam Massacre

For 20th April 2023
By News18/ Updated: April 20, 2023, 05:55 IST







  • April 20, 2023 21:31 (IST)

    Heatwave Impact: Maharashtra Govt Announces Holidays for All State Board Schools

    Maharashtra government on Thursday announced holidays for all school board schools in the view of heatwave.

     

  • April 20, 2023 19:35 (IST)

    TERROR - ARMY VEHICLE FIRED UPON BY TERRORISTS IN J&K

    • 1 JAWAN SERIOUSLY INJURED, HOSPITALISED
    • OPERATIONS IN PROGRESS TO LOCATE PERPETRATORS
    • ARMY JAWANS KILLED IN TERROR ATTACK IN POONCH
    • ARMY CONFIRMS: TERRORISTS FIRED ON ARMY VEHICLE
    • ARMY CHIEF APPRISES RM OF POONCH TERROR ATTACK
    • RM RAJNATH APPRISED OF POONCH INCIDENT
  • April 20, 2023 17:35 (IST)

    NOTICE - RAJASTHAN CONGRESS INFIGHTING AGAIN

    • SURAT COURT ACQUITS ALL 66 ACCUSED
    • ACQUITTAL 21 YEARS AFTER MASSACRE
    • VERDICT BY SPECIAL COURT IN AHMEDABAD
  • April 20, 2023 16:55 (IST)

    JAWANS - 3 JAWANS KILLED IN J&K'S MENDHAR FIRE INCIDENT

    • April 20, 2023 16:25 (IST)

      MEA - MEA REACTS ON CRISIS IN SUDAN

      • MEA: KEEPING CLOSE WATCH ON SITUATION
      • MEA: FOCUS IS TO ENSURE SAFETY OF ALL
      • MEA: WE ARE IN TOUCH WITH OTHER NATIONS
      • MEA: UNFORTUNATE DEATH OF AN INDIAN NAT’L IN SUDAN
    • April 20, 2023 16:00 (IST)

      K'TAKA - GOVERNMENT ADVISOR SLAMS CONG OVER ATIQ LINKS

      • GOVT ADVISOR ON ATIQ’S LINK WITH CONG CAMPAIGNER
      • CONG SUPPORT TO CRIMINALS PROVEN: GOVT ADVISOR
      • ‘ATIQ CAME TO HOUSE OF CONG NETA FOR DINNER’
      • ‘CERTAIN PROXIMITY B/W CONG ATIQ VISIBLE’
      • CONG PLAYS POLITICS OF CRIMINALITY: GOVT ADVISOR
      • ‘POLITICAL PARTIES MUST ACT AGAINST CRIMINALS’
      • ‘NOT RIGHT ON PART OF CONG TO CHOOSE IMRAN’
    • April 20, 2023 15:40 (IST)

      ATIQ - EXACT SEQUENCE OF CRIME RECREATED

      • MOMENT OF SURRENDER RECONSTRUCTED
      • SECOND BY SECOND SHOOTOUT RECREATED
    • April 20, 2023 15:19 (IST)

      Amritpal Singh's Wife Stopped at Amritsar Airport; ; Being Quizzed

      Kirandeep Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, was on Thursday stopped from flying to the United Kingdom. A source said that she is already in touch with police officials and this is not an arrest. Immigration officers have only stopped Kirandeep for questioning, considering her husband’s background, the source added.

    • April 20, 2023 14:55 (IST)

      ATIQ MURDER PROBE - FORENSIC TEAM AT CALVIN HOSPITAL FOR RECREATION

      • ATIQ MURDER PROBE: HEAVY POLICE DEPLOYMENT
      • NEXT: COPS TO RECREATE CRIME SCENE
    • April 20, 2023 13:25 (IST)

      ATIQ - LIVE FROM ATIQ AHMED KILLING SITE, PRAYAGRAJ

      • MOMENT OF SURRENDER RECONSTRUCTED
      • SECOND BY SECOND SHOOTOUT RECREATED
      • FSL PRESENT AT CRIME SCENE RECREATION
      • STEP BY STEP CRIME RECREATION
      • SHOOTING AND SURRENDER RECONSTRUCTED
    • April 20, 2023 12:40 (IST)

      ATIQ MURDER PROBE - BJP TWEETS PICTURE OF CONG CAMPAIGNER WITH ATIQ

      • COPS RECREATE CRIME SCENE IN PRAYAGRAJ
      • DRAMATIC RECREATION OF ATIQ MURDER IN PRAYAGRAJ
      • COPS REPLAY SEQUENCE OF EVENTS OF ATIQ MURDER
    • April 20, 2023 12:32 (IST)

      At Amritsar Airport, Amritpal Singh's Wife Kirandeep Kaur Stopped from Flying to UK; Being Quizzed

      Kirandeep Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, was on Thursday stopped from flying to the United Kingdom. She was held at Amritsar airport and is being interrogated.

    • April 20, 2023 12:30 (IST)

      AMRITPAL - AMRITPAL SINGH STILL ON THE RUN

      • AMRITPAL’S WIFE DEATINED FROM AMRITSAR
    • April 20, 2023 11:05 (IST)

      RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL GANDHI'S APPEAL DISMISSED

      • SURAT COURT ORDER BLOW ON GANDHIS’ ARROGANCE:BJP
      • ECOSYSTEM AGAINST INDIA’S JUDICIARY: BJP
      • BJP:YOUR PRESSURE TACTICS WON’T WORK ON JUDICIARY
      • DEFAMATION ROW: SETBACK FOR RAHUL GANDHI
      • FREE SPEECH FINE,BUT NOT GAALI POLITICS: BJP
      • BJP: RAHUL GANDHI MUST APOLOGISE PROFUSELY
    • April 20, 2023 10:45 (IST)

      AMARTYA SEN - EVICTION NOTICE TO NOBEL LAUREATE AMARTYA SEN

      • VISVA BHARATI UNIVERSITY ISSUES EVICTION NOTICE
      • VACATE LAND BY MAY 6: UNIVERSITY TO AMARTYA SEN
      • CHARGE:SEN OCCUPYING LAND IN UNAUTHORISED MANNER
    • April 20, 2023 09:55 (IST)

      COVID - 12,591 COVID CASES RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS

      • INDIA ON COVID ALERT: OVER 12K CASES IN 24 HRS
    • April 20, 2023 09:34 (IST)

      India Reports 12,591 New Covid Cases in 24 Hrs, Active Caseload at 65,286

      India has reported 12,591 new Covid cases over  the past 24 hours. At present, the country’s active caseload stands at 65,286.

      Today’s Covid Bulletin:

      Fresh Cases Today: 12,591

    • April 20, 2023 08:25 (IST)

      MAHA POLITICAL DRAMA - MAHA POLITICAL DRAMA TWISTS AND TURNS

      • AMID ‘AJIT PAWAR BUZZ’, UDDHAV MEETS VENUGOPAL
      • UDDHAV, VENUGOPAL TALK ON UNITY FOR BMC POLL:SOURCE
    • April 20, 2023 08:20 (IST)

      MAMATA - AMID GOVERNOR Vs STATE GOVERNMENTS SHOWDOWN

      • WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA SPEAKS TO TN CM STALIN
      • WB CM EXPRESSED HER SOLIDARITY: TN CM STALIN

