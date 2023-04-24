Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 April 2023: Delhi Reports 689 New Covid Cases, Three Deaths

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 April 2023: Delhi Reports 689 New Covid Cases, Three Deaths

For 24th April 2023
April 24, 2023

Breaking News Live Updates - 24 April 2023: Delhi Reports 689 New Covid Cases, Three Deaths

  • April 24, 2023 21:45 (IST)

    YS SHARMILA - AFTER BEING ARRESTED FOR 'ASSAULTING' COP

    • April 24, 2023 18:00 (IST)

      HM SHAH - BATTLE FOR K'TAKA HEATS UP, HM SHAH IN HUBBALLI

      • HM AMIT SHAH IN POLL-BOUND KARNATAKA
    • April 24, 2023 17:40 (IST)

      BENGAL - BJP: HOW MANY LS SEATS WILL YOU ALLOT TO TMC?

      • BJP SLAMS NITISH,TEJASHWI FOR MEETING MAMATA
      • BJP QUESTIONS JDU-RJD, TMC’S SEATS IN LOK SABHA
    • April 24, 2023 16:40 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO KERALA

      • April 24, 2023 16:30 (IST)

        SUDAN - SYED SALAHUDDIN PROPERTIES SEIZED BY NIA

        • April 24, 2023 16:30 (IST)

          J&K - NIA CRACKDOWN ON TERROR IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

          • NIA ATTACHES PROPERTIES OF HIZBUL CHIEF SYED
        • April 24, 2023 15:20 (IST)

          MARITPAL FAMILY - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON AMRITPAL SINGH

          • ‘AMRITPAL’S KIN TO MEET HIM IN DIBRUGARH JAIL’
        • April 24, 2023 15:20 (IST)

          HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH HOLDS MEGA RALLY IN GUNDLUPET

          • April 24, 2023 15:20 (IST)

            ANNAMALAI - HM AMIT SHAH IN POLL BOUND KARNATAKA

            • April 24, 2023 15:15 (IST)

              AMRITPAL FAMILY - AMRITPAL'S FAMILY LIKELY TO MEET HIM IN JAIL

              • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON AMRITPAL SINGH
              • ‘AMRITPAL’S KIN TO MEET HIM IN DIBRUGARH JAIL’
            • April 24, 2023 15:05 (IST)

              YOGI ADITYANATH - U.P CM ADITYANATH'S BIG STATEMENT ON 'MAFIA RAJ'

              • MAFIA RAJ IS NOW HISTORY IN U.P:CM YOGI ADITYANATH
              • NO ONE DARES TO SHED TEARS ON MAFIA NOW: YOGI
            • April 24, 2023 14:48 (IST)

              Modi Surname Case: Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief As Patna HC Stays Lower Court Order Till May 15

              In a temporary relief of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case for his ‘Modi-surname’ remark, the Patna High Court on Monday stayed the order of a lower court asking the Congress leader to appear before the Patna MP/MLA court on Tuesday to present his case.

              Rahul Gandhi’s counsel said that all lower court proceedings have stayed till May 15 as the matter is already under trial in Surat court.

              A lower court of Patna had asked the Congress leader to appear on April 12 in a plea case by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. READ MORE

            • April 24, 2023 14:40 (IST)

              OPPN MEET - NITISH: NO DEVELOPMENT HAPPENING IN COUNTRY

              • NITISH KUMAR MEETS WB CM MAMATA BANERJEE
              • BIHAR CM NITISH MEETS WITH MAMATA IN BENGAL
            • April 24, 2023 14:35 (IST)

              JANMABHOOMI - JANMABHOOMI CASE HEARING DEFERRED

              • EIDGAH Vs JANMABHOOMI CASE HEARING NOW ON MAY 1
            • April 24, 2023 14:25 (IST)

              OWAISI - AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI HITS BACK AT HM SHAH

              • OWAISI: MUSLIMS ARE BEING MARGINALISED IN INDIA
              • BJP WANTS TO STOP MUSLIM FROM EMPOWERMENT: OWAISI
              • OWAISI:KILLINGS IN POLICE CUSTODY UNDER BJP GOVT
            • April 24, 2023 14:20 (IST)

              SPORTS MINISTRY - SPORTS MINISTRY WRITES LETTER TO IOA

              • LETTER TO INDIAN OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION ON WFI ISSUE
              • ‘NEED FOR TRANSPARENCY, BETTER COMMUNICATION’
            • April 24, 2023 14:05 (IST)

              PROTESTING WRESTLERS - 'WE WANT OUR SAFETY IN WRESTLERS FEDERATION'

              • ‘FIR SHOULD BE FILED AGAINST BRIJ BHUSHAN’
              • TAKE ACTION AGAINST US IF WE ARE LYING: WRESTLERS
              • WILL ALWAYS FIGHT FOR THE TRUTH: WRESTLERS
              • ‘OUR FIGHT IS OVER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS’
              • ‘WANT STATUS ON OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE REPORT’
              • WRESTLERS: BHUSHAN HAS POLITICAL SUPPORT, MONEY
            • April 24, 2023 14:00 (IST)

              NIA CRACKDOWN - NIA CRACKDOWN ON TERROR IN KASHMIR VALLEY

              • NIA ATTACHES PROPERTIES OF TERRORIST SALAHUDDIN
            • April 24, 2023 13:55 (IST)

              WFI - WRESTLING FEDERATION OF INDIA ELECTIONS ON HOLD

              • AMID WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION, POLLS ON HOLD

