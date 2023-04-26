Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 26 April 2023: MP: 10 Jawans Killed in IED Blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

For 26th April 2023
By News18/ Updated: April 26, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • April 26, 2023 23:15 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - BSY REACTS TO CONG'S SIDDU'S STATEMENT

    • CONGRESS IS GOING TO LOSE IN K’TAKA POLLS: BSY
  • April 26, 2023 23:10 (IST)

    BENGAL - GUNMAN WHO HELD SCHOOL KIDS AT GUNPOINT ARRESTED

    • BENGAL POLICE END HOSTAGE CRISIS IN MALDA
    • GUNMAN OVERPOWERED AND ARRESTED BY POLICE
    • NO INJURIES REPORTED, PROBE UNDERWAY: POLICE
  • April 26, 2023 22:30 (IST)

    ODISHA - AFTER NAXAL ATTACK IN DANTEWADA, CHHATTISGARH

    • 5 DISTRICTS IN ODISHA ON HIGH ALERT
    • COMBING OPS, FRISKING OF VEHICLES INTENSIFIED
  • April 26, 2023 21:30 (IST)

    SUDAN - OP KAVERI IN FULL SWING: SUDAN EVACUATION ON

    • April 26, 2023 19:35 (IST)

      BENGAL - CATTLE SCAM: ANUBRATA MONDAL'S DAUGHTER HELD

      • ED ARRESTS EX WB MIN’S DAUGHTER SUKANYA MONDAL
      • ED PROBE SUSPECTS CRIME PROCEEDS WENT TO DAUGHTER
    • April 26, 2023 19:25 (IST)

      MUSLIM QUOTA WAR - SIDDU: CONG COMMITTED TO INCREASE QUOTA LIMIT

      • AHEAD OF K’TAKA POLLS, SIDDU’S BIG STATEMENT
      • QUOTA HIKE FROM 50% TO 75%: SIDDARAMAIAH
    • April 26, 2023 19:15 (IST)

      AJIT PAWAR - DANTEWADA ATTACK: UNION MINISTERS PAY TRIBUTE

      • AJIT PAWAR SKIPS NCP YOUTH MORCHA EVENT
      • SHARAD PAWAR & SUPRIYA SULE ATTEND EVENT
    • April 26, 2023 18:45 (IST)

      DANTEWADA - AFTER NAXAL ATTACK IN DANTEWADA, CHHATTISGARH

      • April 26, 2023 17:45 (IST)

        HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH SPEAKS AT MANN KI BAAT CONCLAVE

        • April 26, 2023 17:25 (IST)

          SUDAN - OP KAVERI IN FULL SWING: SUDAN EVACUATION ON

          • OP KAVERI IN FULL SWING: SUDAN EVACUATION ON
          • 1ST FLIGHT CARRYING INDIANS LANDS IN DELHI
          • OP KAVERI BRINGS 360 INDIANS HOME: JAISHANKAR
          • RESCUED INDIANS CHANT ‘PM MODI ZINDABAD’ SLOGANS
        • April 26, 2023 16:40 (IST)

          YOGI - U.P CM YOGI ADDRESSES RALLY IN VIJAYAPURA

          • April 26, 2023 16:05 (IST)

            HM SHAH - ANGUISHED BY THE COWARDLY ATTACK: HM SHAH

            • HAVE ASSURED ALL POSSIBLE HELP TO CM BAGHEL: HM
          • April 26, 2023 15:00 (IST)

            DANTEWADA - BIG BLAST REPORTED IN DANTEWADA, CHHATTISGARH

            • UNION MINISTERS PAY TRIBUTE TO MARTYRS
            • 10 JAWANS, 1 DRIVER MARTYRED IN DANTEWADA
            • 10 JAWANS MARTYRED IN DANTEWADA ATTACK
          • April 26, 2023 14:49 (IST)

            Rahul Gandhi's Lawyers Seek Urgent Hearing in Gujarat HC in Modi Surname Case

            Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers have sought urgent hearing before Justice Gita Gopi in the Gujarat High Court in connection with the Modi surname defamation case.

            Justice Gopi has allowed urgent hearing on April 29 but recused herself from hearing the case.

          • April 26, 2023 14:45 (IST)

            POONCH TERROR - CNN-NEWS18 SUPER EXPOSE ON POONCH TERROR ATTACK

            • REVELATION: POONCH ATTACK PLANNED FROM PAKISTAN
            • INTEL SOURCE:POONCH LOCAL GAVE LOGISTICAL SUPPORT
            • INTEL SOURCE: 3 PAK-BASED TERRORISTS INVOLVED
            • INTEL SOURCE: ATTACKERS STAYED AT LOCAL’S HOUSE
            • LOCAL HANDLER PROVIDED VOICE NOTES: INTEL SOURCE
            • INTEL SOURCE: ATTACK PLANNED FOR 3 MONTHS
            • INTEL SOURCE REVEALS DETAILS OF POONCH PLOT
          • April 26, 2023 14:20 (IST)

            BJP TMC ON SSC - BENGAL 'SCAM' SAGA: ED UNEARTHS ANOTHER RACKET

            • CBI LODGES NEW CASE IN CIVIC BODY RECRUITMENTS
            • BJP TAKES A SWIPE AT TMC GOVERNMENT
            • WON’T SPEAK ON THIS MATTER: FIRHAD HAKIM
            • BJP:MATTER IS SUB JUDICE, WILL SPEAK ON THIS LATER
          • April 26, 2023 14:00 (IST)

            RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL DEFAMATION CASE: HEARING IN GUJARAT HC

            • RAHUL GANDHI’S LAWYERS SEEK URGENT HEARING
            • JUSTICE GOPI ALLOWS HEARING ON APRIL 29
            • JUSTICE GOPI RECUSES HERSELF FROM HEARING CASE
          • April 26, 2023 13:50 (IST)

            RAJNATH - OP KAVERI IN FULL SWING: DEFENCE MIN LAUDS PM

            • PM DECIDED TO RESCUE OUR POEPLE FROM SUDAN:RAJNATH
            • INDIA IS NOT A WEAK COUNTRY NOW: RAJNATH
            • WE ARE STRONG BECAUSE OF PM MODI: DEFENCE MIN
          • April 26, 2023 13:45 (IST)

            PRIYANKA GANDHI - PRIYANKA GANDHI IN POLL-BOUND KARNATAKA

            • VISITED A VERY OLD HOTEL IN KARNATAKA: PRIYANKA

